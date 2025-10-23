Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

Land disputes, demining and crime crackdowns top summit agenda

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
432 1 minute read
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry Facebook

Thailand and Cambodia plan to sign a declaration at a regional summit to ease border tensions and boost cooperation on security and territorial issues.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow revealed that both nations are expected to officially sign the Declaration of Thai-Cambodian Relations during the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, held from October 25 to 28. The agreement is poised to signal a major diplomatic breakthrough.

The move follows a productive meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) yesterday, October 22, where both sides agreed on several key points. These included the withdrawal of heavy weapons from disputed areas, landmine clearance, and joint efforts to suppress transnational crime and scammers operating along the shared border.

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | News by Thaiger
Photo of Sihasak Phuangketkeow courtesy of The Nation

“We’ve reached agreements on core priorities. The action plan includes removing heavy weapons, demining and tackling criminal networks.”

A step-by-step implementation plan was also discussed, which will involve further cooperation between military and civil authorities on both sides. The plan also includes the removal of Cambodians who have settled in Thai territory.

Today, October 23, Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakphanit is expected to sign a memorandum summarising the outcomes of the Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting. If all goes according to plan, the official declaration will be signed by the prime ministers of both countries on October 25, with leaders including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump reportedly expected to witness the event.

The upcoming declaration will be accompanied by a detailed action plan outlining specific timeframes and responsibilities for both governments.

Related Articles

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | News by Thaiger

Sihasak also addressed long-standing tensions in Sa Kaeo province, specifically the border areas of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan, where Cambodian settlements have been a point of dispute, reported Matichon.

The Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) has been tasked with resolving these territorial issues in a transparent and orderly manner.

“This is a significant step forward in stabilising our border and deepening bilateral trust. We are confident this declaration will mark a turning point.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

15 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

20 minutes ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

36 minutes ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

57 minutes ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

2 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

3 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

6 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

7 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

24 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

24 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

1 day ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
432 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.