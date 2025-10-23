Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

Thailand and Cambodia plan to sign a declaration at a regional summit to ease border tensions and boost cooperation on security and territorial issues.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow revealed that both nations are expected to officially sign the Declaration of Thai-Cambodian Relations during the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, held from October 25 to 28. The agreement is poised to signal a major diplomatic breakthrough.

The move follows a productive meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) yesterday, October 22, where both sides agreed on several key points. These included the withdrawal of heavy weapons from disputed areas, landmine clearance, and joint efforts to suppress transnational crime and scammers operating along the shared border.

“We’ve reached agreements on core priorities. The action plan includes removing heavy weapons, demining and tackling criminal networks.”

A step-by-step implementation plan was also discussed, which will involve further cooperation between military and civil authorities on both sides. The plan also includes the removal of Cambodians who have settled in Thai territory.

Today, October 23, Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakphanit is expected to sign a memorandum summarising the outcomes of the Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting. If all goes according to plan, the official declaration will be signed by the prime ministers of both countries on October 25, with leaders including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump reportedly expected to witness the event.

The upcoming declaration will be accompanied by a detailed action plan outlining specific timeframes and responsibilities for both governments.

Sihasak also addressed long-standing tensions in Sa Kaeo province, specifically the border areas of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan, where Cambodian settlements have been a point of dispute, reported Matichon.

The Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) has been tasked with resolving these territorial issues in a transparent and orderly manner.

“This is a significant step forward in stabilising our border and deepening bilateral trust. We are confident this declaration will mark a turning point.”