Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai

A wild elephant named Phlai Chom View was found alive and stable after being hit by a box truck in Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, on January 4.

A wild elephant that vanished into the forest after being hit by a closed-box truck in Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, last week has been found early this morning, January 8, alive and in stable condition, according to officials.

Today, Yosawat Thiansawat, director of Protected Areas Regional Office 1 (Prachin Buri), confirmed that rangers and volunteer teams had located Phlai Chom View, a male wild elephant also known locally as Phlai Biang Yai Moosi, after days of search efforts in Khao Yai National Park.

The elephant was found with no serious injuries and is now under observation.

The animal had gone missing following a road accident on January 4, when a box truck collided with it as it attempted to cross a road near the entrance to the Mun Watershed Research Station, in Moo 10, Mu Si subdistrict, Pak Chong district.

The breakthrough came when a volunteer team, led by Kook Nawikayothin, also known as Nithat Plodsomboon, spotted Phlai Chom View deep in the forest, reported DNP News.

A preliminary check confirmed that the elephant had not sustained any life-threatening wounds, although he remains wary of humans and his surroundings, behaviour considered normal after a stressful encounter.

Officials continue to monitor him closely and are developing a plan to gently guide him back to a safer area within the conservation zone, reducing the risk of more accidents.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation thanked all involved for their support. The department also reminded the public to avoid disturbing wild elephants and to immediately notify authorities if any are sighted.

In similar news, a buffalo attacked one wild baby elephant, and a snare trapped another in Sa Kaeo province. The two baby elephants reportedly strayed from their herd and ended up in separate zones near the forest in Khao Chakan district.