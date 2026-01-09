Tesla Model 3 Standard launches in Thailand with a price cut

Tesla has officially launched the Model 3 Standard in Thailand, introducing a more budget-friendly entry point into the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s premium lineup, positioned alongside fierce competition.

With a starting price of 1,149,000 baht, this model is now the most affordable Tesla available in the Thai market, opening the door for more EV enthusiasts to join the Tesla ecosystem.

A glance at the specs

The Model 3 Standard is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) electric sedan designed as a daily driver. Despite being Tesla’s entry-level model, it still boasts modest performance, while retaining many of the key features that have since become synonymous with the brand.

Here are some quick performance highlights:

Driving range : Up to 534 km per charge (WLTP standard)

: Up to 534 km per charge (WLTP standard) Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 6.2 seconds

0–100 km/h in 6.2 seconds Top speed : 201 km/h

: 201 km/h Fast charging: Up to 175 kW via Tesla Superchargers, adding roughly 270 km in 15 minutes

Exterior design

On the outside, the Model 3 Standard shares a similar design with the higher-end Premium version but features 18-inch Prismata wheels, the only option available.

The exterior is available in three colours:

Stealth Grey (included)

Pearl White Multi-Coat (adds 50,000 baht)

Diamond Black (adds 75,000 baht)

Interior and comfort features

Inside, the car comes with an all-black interior using vegan leather with textile accents. A 15.4-inch central touchscreen acts as the hub for most vehicle controls.

Other standard features include:

Panoramic glass roof

Front seats with heating and electric adjustment

Basic Autopilot system

7-speaker audio system

8 external cameras for driver assistance

Touchscreen-controlled air conditioning

Power trunk with hands-free opening

App-based vehicle control via the Tesla mobile app

What you’re missing out on

Several features found in the Premium model have been stripped or simplified in the Standard version in pursuit of a lower price tag.

Some of these trade-offs may be a deal breaker to some, but they are expected in any entry-level variants. Many core features, however, remain.

Stripped features include:

No ventilated front seats

No rear seat heaters

No rear 8-inch touchscreen display

No FM/DAB radio

No customisable ambient lighting

Manual steering adjustment instead of electric

Passive suspension instead of frequency-dependent shock absorbers

Power-folding side mirrors, but no auto-dimming

How it compares to other EVs in the Thai market

With this price point, the Model 3 Standard is now in direct competition with several popular mid-range Chinese EVs, including:

ORA 07

Deepal L07

BYD Sealion 7

Zeekr X

Honda e:N1

In recent years, prices for EVs have begun to stabilise, with electric SUVs and crossovers now falling into similar price brackets, making this launch a crucial shake-up for Thailand’s electric market.

Also: Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand?

While it may not include all the bells and whistles of its premium counterpart, the Tesla Model 3 standard plays an important role for the American EV marquee in capturing a larger market share eastwards. An important strategy in this context, given competition from China, lies crucially in the approachable price point.

With monthly instalments starting at 9,999 baht, the Model 3 Standard represents yet another option for Thais to make the switch to electric without breaking the bank.