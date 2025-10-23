Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will increase fares for the BTS Green Line train extensions starting from November 1. The change will affect three routes: Mo Chit–Khu Khot, Bang Chak–Samut Prakan, and Pho Nimit–Bang Wa.

The official Facebook page of the BMA published a statement from Deputy Bangkok Governor, Wisanu Subsompon, yesterday, October 22. Wisanu explained that the fare increase would affect commuters using the Green Line extensions operated by the BMA.

The city currently operates 36 stations over a distance of 44 kilometres. The previous fare structure was a flat rate of 15 baht, which will now be replaced with a distance-based system to better reflect operating costs and ensure the sustainability of Bangkok’s public transport.

According to Wisanu, the flat fare of 15 baht did not cover the high costs of train operations and maintenance, leading the city to subsidise over 6 billion baht annually.

While fare revenue stands at around 2.4 billion baht per year, total expenses reach more than 9 billion baht. Officials said the fare adjustment is essential to maintain long-term stability and efficiency.

Under the new rates, trips within the extensions will start at 17 baht and increase depending on distance, capped at 45 baht. Passengers travelling across both the main concession and the extended sections will pay a maximum of 65 baht, just 3 baht more than the current highest fare.

The deputy governor stressed that the new rate remains lower than the average fares in major cities worldwide.

To ease the impact on commuters, the BMA will offer discounts for certain groups. Children and students aged under 23 will receive a 30% discount, while senior citizens aged 60 and above will enjoy a 50% reduction.

The main group affected will be passengers travelling solely within the extension areas, where fares will rise by 2 to 30 baht depending on distance. Passengers using only the original concession section will not see any change.

The BMA urged anyone with enquiries or feedback to contact the Department of Traffic and Transport at 02-354-1211 or visit traffic.bangkok.go.th.

In related news, the 20-baht flat fare policy proposed by the Pheu Thai Party previously sparked controversy. The previous government, led by former Prime Minister (PM) Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was unable to implement the policy due to legislation delays and her removal from office.

On Tuesday, October 23, former Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri from the Pheu Thai Party told parliament that all related laws had now been approved by the Senate, making the 20-baht flat fare policy possible to implement.

However, current PM Anutin Charnvirakul halted the measure, leaving its future uncertain. Manaporn urged the prime minister to reconsider and vowed that the Pheu Thai Party would continue pushing for the policy if it returned to government.