Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

Deputy governor insists new rate remains lower than average fares worldwide

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
1,213 2 minutes read
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger
Photo by Vasuta Thitayarak via Canva

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will increase fares for the BTS Green Line train extensions starting from November 1. The change will affect three routes: Mo Chit–Khu Khot, Bang Chak–Samut Prakan, and Pho Nimit–Bang Wa.

The official Facebook page of the BMA published a statement from Deputy Bangkok Governor, Wisanu Subsompon, yesterday, October 22. Wisanu explained that the fare increase would affect commuters using the Green Line extensions operated by the BMA.

The city currently operates 36 stations over a distance of 44 kilometres. The previous fare structure was a flat rate of 15 baht, which will now be replaced with a distance-based system to better reflect operating costs and ensure the sustainability of Bangkok’s public transport.

According to Wisanu, the flat fare of 15 baht did not cover the high costs of train operations and maintenance, leading the city to subsidise over 6 billion baht annually.

While fare revenue stands at around 2.4 billion baht per year, total expenses reach more than 9 billion baht. Officials said the fare adjustment is essential to maintain long-term stability and efficiency.

BTS Bangkok
Photo by justhavealook via Canva

Under the new rates, trips within the extensions will start at 17 baht and increase depending on distance, capped at 45 baht. Passengers travelling across both the main concession and the extended sections will pay a maximum of 65 baht, just 3 baht more than the current highest fare.

The deputy governor stressed that the new rate remains lower than the average fares in major cities worldwide.

Related Articles

To ease the impact on commuters, the BMA will offer discounts for certain groups. Children and students aged under 23 will receive a 30% discount, while senior citizens aged 60 and above will enjoy a 50% reduction.

The main group affected will be passengers travelling solely within the extension areas, where fares will rise by 2 to 30 baht depending on distance. Passengers using only the original concession section will not see any change.

The BMA urged anyone with enquiries or feedback to contact the Department of Traffic and Transport at 02-354-1211 or visit traffic.bangkok.go.th.

BTS fares raise
Photo by BestForLater91 via Canva

In related news, the 20-baht flat fare policy proposed by the Pheu Thai Party previously sparked controversy. The previous government, led by former Prime Minister (PM) Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was unable to implement the policy due to legislation delays and her removal from office.

On Tuesday, October 23, former Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri from the Pheu Thai Party told parliament that all related laws had now been approved by the Senate, making the 20-baht flat fare policy possible to implement.

However, current PM Anutin Charnvirakul halted the measure, leaving its future uncertain. Manaporn urged the prime minister to reconsider and vowed that the Pheu Thai Party would continue pushing for the policy if it returned to government.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

15 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

19 minutes ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

35 minutes ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

56 minutes ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

2 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

3 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

6 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

7 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

24 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

24 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

1 day ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
1,213 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.