Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown

Tourist police launched a joint operation on Koh Pha Ngan to crack down on an illegal car rental and hotel business run by foreign nationals, seizing hundreds of vehicles.

The operation, carried out yesterday, October 21, was led by Police Major General Krits Warit, in line with the Tourist Police Bureau’s policy to suppress transnational crime. The joint task force included Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police, immigration officers, and local officials, following complaints from tourists that a local car rental company had confiscated their passports.

Investigators raided a company in Village No. 1, Koh Pha Ngan subdistrict, uncovering a fleet of unregistered or suspicious vehicles and a team of illegally employed foreign staff. Among those arrested was a Russian national, 39 year old Valerii, who allegedly managed the car rental business without the required work permits. Police also arrested five Myanmar nationals working illegally as technicians and cleaners, and a Thai woman operating an unlicensed hotel business on the same premises.

Police believe the business may be linked to stolen vehicles after one suspect admitted to buying a motorcycle for a few thousand baht from a Myanmar friend. Police are now expanding the investigation to trace the origins of the seized vehicles.

The raid uncovered a broader web of questionable business practices. The car rental company also offered daily room rentals without a valid hotel licence. Records show the business is registered under two shareholders: a Thai woman who admitted to being a nominal shareholder, and a Russian national believed to be the actual investor, currently based in Phuket and active in the real estate sector.

Officials suspect the business may be operating as a nominee structure, violating Thai laws on foreign ownership. The case has been forwarded for further investigation.

The bust is reportedly the largest operation of its kind against a Russian-run car rental network on the island. It follows a four-month probe into illegal vehicle operations and foreign business activity that undermines Thai law and endangers tourist safety, according to Amarin TV.

Police urged tourists to exercise caution when renting vehicles and to report any businesses involved in suspicious practices.