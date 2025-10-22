Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction

Petch Petpailin27 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Jirasak Prayonghom

A Thai volunteer rescuer issued a warning after being called to assist a man who became severely emaciated, allegedly due to his kratom addiction.

The rescuer, Jirasak Prayonghom, shared a photograph of the man he had helped on his Facebook account yesterday, October 21. In part of his caption, Jirasak wrote…

“#Warning This 23 year old man was weak and skeletal, having only skin and bones. He admitted that he had been consuming kratom drink for quite some time and had barely drunk any water. He ate very little and isolated himself in his room. He didn’t even have the energy to contact anyone for help.”

Kratom drink in Thailand is made by boiling kratom leaves in water. It is believed to reduce fatigue and exhaustion, relieve body aches and pains, and help refresh and invigorate the mind.

According to Thai laws, making kratom drinks for personal use is considered legal. The sale of kratom drinks is considered illegal, but the drink is still available in some roadside shops across Thailand.

kratom leaves
Photo by sy via Canva

In the picture, the man was seen lying naked on a rescue stretcher. He appeared extremely exhausted, his bones clearly visible beneath his skin. The rescuer transported him from his rented room to receive medical attention.

Jirasak explained that the owner of the accommodation discovered the man while inspecting the building in preparation for major renovations. The man was found lying among piles of rubbish, bottles of kratom drink, and containers of urine.

kratom drink
Photo via Motherhood

According to Jirasak, the room was filled with a foul odour from rotten food and human waste. The man reportedly lacked the energy to care for himself or call for assistance. It is believed he had been in this critical condition for more than a month before being found.

The accommodation owner told Jirasak that the tenant had continued paying rent every month, which is why his room had never been inspected.

kratom drink effect
Photo via Motherhood

Jirasak’s Facebook post quickly went viral among Thai netizens, particularly kratom drink users. Many defended kratom’s effects, arguing that it alone could not have caused the man’s condition. Some of the comments read…

“This is too much. I think he didn’t use only kratom. He might also have used other drugs like ketamine.”

“I don’t think this is the result of kratom [alone].”

“I also drink kratom and only gain weight, not lose it like this.”

Other users questioned how the man managed to pay rent and buy food if he had been too weak to seek help.

Jirasak has not provided any updates on the man’s condition since his hospitalisation.

