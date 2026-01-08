Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 8, 2026, 4:22 PM
71 1 minute read
Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening | Thaiger
Photo via Fresh News

A Cambodian aviation official yesterday, January 7, dismissed Thai media claims that Thai travellers faced harsh screening at Phnom Penh’s Techo Airport, calling the reports false and unreflective of the country’s hospitality.

Sin Chanserivutha, spokesperson for Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, clarified that Thai nationals leaving Cambodia with verified travel histories would not face additional questioning.

He said only passengers entering the country without prior travel records may be subject to further checks, which he described as standard security procedures. These include basic questioning and the requirement to have a local sponsor.

Sin added that these measures are specific to certain Thai arrivals and do not apply to non-Thai foreign nationals travelling to or from Cambodia via Thailand.

His statement follows earlier reports involving travel advisories and diplomatic tensions. Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation had previously advised Cambodian citizens and foreigners to avoid transiting through Thailand and to temporarily suspend travel with Thai airlines.

The controversy escalated after the Cambodian embassy in France reported complaints from European tourists travelling to Cambodia via Thailand. According to the embassy, some travellers faced long questioning at Thai airports, excessive demands for financial proof and checking of hotel bookings.

CH9 Plus reported that there were also claims of intimidation, with some travellers reporting missing luggage upon arrival in Phnom Penh, prompting the embassy to urge visitors to consider alternative transit routes.

Related Articles

Despite the concerns, Cambodia reiterated that it remains a safe and welcoming destination for all tourists, emphasising its commitment to treating visitors with respect and warmth.

In similar news, back in December, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau tightened screening measures at airports after border clashes raised concerns that foreign mercenaries could enter under visa-free schemes. The move follows growing concerns on social media from academics who warned that foreign mercenaries could pose a threat to national security.

Thaiger QUIZ
Cambodian Aviation Official's Response to Thai Media Claims
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What did the Cambodian aviation official claim about the Thai media reports?
  2. 2. What was the role of Sin Chanserivutha in the context of the article?
  3. 3. What type of passengers may face additional questioning upon entering Cambodia?
  4. 4. What did Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs advise regarding travel through Thailand?
  5. 5. What complaints did the Cambodian embassy in France report?
  6. 6. What did some travelers report experiencing upon arrival in Phnom Penh?
  7. 7. What security measures did Sin mention for passengers entering Cambodia?
  8. 8. What was the reaction of Cambodia to the reports of harsh screening in Thailand?
  9. 9. What prompted the Cambodian embassy to urge visitors to consider alternative transit routes?
  10. 10. What was a reason for Thailand's Immigration Bureau tightening screening measures?

Latest Thailand News
Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints

8 seconds ago
Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening

10 minutes ago
Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai

1 hour ago
Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee

1 hour ago
Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi

2 hours ago
British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand

2 hours ago
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger Thailand News

Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

2 hours ago
Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

3 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide

5 hours ago
Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

5 hours ago
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

6 hours ago
Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

6 hours ago
Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire

7 hours ago
January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists | Thaiger Thailand News

January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists

8 hours ago
Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026 | Thaiger Chiang Mai Travel

Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026

9 hours ago
Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

23 hours ago
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

24 hours ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

1 day ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

1 day ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

1 day ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

1 day ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

1 day ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 8, 2026, 4:22 PM
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.