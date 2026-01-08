Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening

A Cambodian aviation official yesterday, January 7, dismissed Thai media claims that Thai travellers faced harsh screening at Phnom Penh’s Techo Airport, calling the reports false and unreflective of the country’s hospitality.

Sin Chanserivutha, spokesperson for Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, clarified that Thai nationals leaving Cambodia with verified travel histories would not face additional questioning.

He said only passengers entering the country without prior travel records may be subject to further checks, which he described as standard security procedures. These include basic questioning and the requirement to have a local sponsor.

Sin added that these measures are specific to certain Thai arrivals and do not apply to non-Thai foreign nationals travelling to or from Cambodia via Thailand.

His statement follows earlier reports involving travel advisories and diplomatic tensions. Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation had previously advised Cambodian citizens and foreigners to avoid transiting through Thailand and to temporarily suspend travel with Thai airlines.

The controversy escalated after the Cambodian embassy in France reported complaints from European tourists travelling to Cambodia via Thailand. According to the embassy, some travellers faced long questioning at Thai airports, excessive demands for financial proof and checking of hotel bookings.

CH9 Plus reported that there were also claims of intimidation, with some travellers reporting missing luggage upon arrival in Phnom Penh, prompting the embassy to urge visitors to consider alternative transit routes.

Despite the concerns, Cambodia reiterated that it remains a safe and welcoming destination for all tourists, emphasising its commitment to treating visitors with respect and warmth.

In similar news, back in December, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau tightened screening measures at airports after border clashes raised concerns that foreign mercenaries could enter under visa-free schemes. The move follows growing concerns on social media from academics who warned that foreign mercenaries could pose a threat to national security.