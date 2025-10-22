UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

A man accused of killing a top US healthcare executive had earlier claimed he was assaulted by transgender women while travelling in Thailand, reports reveal.

According to The New York Times, 27 year old Luigi Mangione sent WhatsApp messages to friends while backpacking across Asia, describing his raucous escapades. In one message, he claimed he had been “beaten up by seven ladyboys” in Thailand’s capital and even shared a photo of his bruised and scratched arm.

Mangione, an Ivy League-educated tech enthusiast from a wealthy Maryland family, embarked on a solo trip through Asia in early 2024. A gifted coder and former start-up consultant, he had graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and was known for his intelligence and restless curiosity.

While travelling, he befriended Italian footballer Christian Sacchini at a Bangkok pub in March. Sacchini recalled that Mangione started the evening chatting about video games and Pokémon before launching into a rant about America’s healthcare system.

“He couldn’t believe it. He was shocked that an MRI in Thailand cost less than dinner in the US,” Sacchini said.

After leaving Thailand, Mangione retreated to Japan’s remote Mount Ōmine, where he rented a room at a quiet guesthouse. The owner, Juntaro Mihara, described him as “polite but withdrawn,” saying the American spent his days meditating and writing.

“He didn’t use any digital devices. He barely spoke to anyone.”

Friends said that when Mangione returned to San Francisco in July, he stopped responding to calls and deleted his social media. His diaries from that period revealed deep frustration with the US healthcare industry and a growing obsession with “making a statement.”

“I finally feel confident about what I’ll do. The target is insurance. It checks every box.”

Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside UnitedHealthcare’s investor conference in New York that December, New York Post reported.

Shell casings at the scene were etched with the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose.”

He was captured after a five-day manhunt in Pennsylvania and has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges. The US government is seeking the death penalty.

Mangione, now held in federal custody, is scheduled to appear in court on December 5. No trial date has been set.