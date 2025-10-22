UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

Accused gunman’s Asia trip took dark turn before shocking attack

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
336 1 minute read
UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of New York Post

A man accused of killing a top US healthcare executive had earlier claimed he was assaulted by transgender women while travelling in Thailand, reports reveal.

According to The New York Times, 27 year old Luigi Mangione sent WhatsApp messages to friends while backpacking across Asia, describing his raucous escapades. In one message, he claimed he had been “beaten up by seven ladyboys” in Thailand’s capital and even shared a photo of his bruised and scratched arm.

Mangione, an Ivy League-educated tech enthusiast from a wealthy Maryland family, embarked on a solo trip through Asia in early 2024. A gifted coder and former start-up consultant, he had graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and was known for his intelligence and restless curiosity.

While travelling, he befriended Italian footballer Christian Sacchini at a Bangkok pub in March. Sacchini recalled that Mangione started the evening chatting about video games and Pokémon before launching into a rant about America’s healthcare system.

“He couldn’t believe it. He was shocked that an MRI in Thailand cost less than dinner in the US,” Sacchini said.

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | News by Thaiger

After leaving Thailand, Mangione retreated to Japan’s remote Mount Ōmine, where he rented a room at a quiet guesthouse. The owner, Juntaro Mihara, described him as “polite but withdrawn,” saying the American spent his days meditating and writing.

Related Articles

“He didn’t use any digital devices. He barely spoke to anyone.”

Friends said that when Mangione returned to San Francisco in July, he stopped responding to calls and deleted his social media. His diaries from that period revealed deep frustration with the US healthcare industry and a growing obsession with “making a statement.”

“I finally feel confident about what I’ll do. The target is insurance. It checks every box.”

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ABC News

Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside UnitedHealthcare’s investor conference in New York that December, New York Post reported.

Shell casings at the scene were etched with the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose.”

He was captured after a five-day manhunt in Pennsylvania and has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges. The US government is seeking the death penalty.

Mangione, now held in federal custody, is scheduled to appear in court on December 5. No trial date has been set.

Latest Thailand News
Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction

9 seconds ago
UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

1 hour ago
Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute

2 hours ago
Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

2 hours ago
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery

3 hours ago
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

3 hours ago
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

3 hours ago
Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears

4 hours ago
LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025 | Thaiger Finance

LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025

4 hours ago
Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims

4 hours ago
Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

19 hours ago
Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

20 hours ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

20 hours ago
Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

20 hours ago
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

20 hours ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

21 hours ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

21 hours ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

21 hours ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

22 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

23 hours ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

23 hours ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

23 hours ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
336 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.