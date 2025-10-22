Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

50 year old relic restored to full function after major repairs

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
20 minutes ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Chiang Mai Citylife

Chiang Mai’s Warorot Market has brought its long-idle escalator back into operation, delighting locals and vendors after decades of remaining unused.

The century-old market, better known as Kad Luang, has witnessed the revival of a long-dormant symbol of modernity: its only escalator, which moved last week for the first time in over 50 years.

Once a futuristic addition to the northern city’s busiest market, the escalator had earned the tongue-in-cheek nickname “the escalator that never moves.” It stood frozen in time for decades, reportedly due to high energy costs, mechanical issues, and lack of funding for repairs.

Now, after a month of structural reinforcement and electrical upgrades by the market’s management team, the escalator has finally restarted, to the delight of vendors, shoppers, and nostalgic locals.

News of the relaunch spread quickly across social media, with curious residents flocking to Kad Luang to ride the moving staircase and share their excitement online.

“People, the motionless escalator has moved again!” one Facebook post read, with hundreds more echoing the sentiment.

The escalator originally connected the ground and second floors of the sprawling indoor market when it was installed decades ago, making it one of the first in northern Thailand. However, it quickly fell out of use and became a quirky landmark rather than a functioning fixture.

Chiang Mai Governor Thossapon Phuan-udom visited the market earlier this week to test the escalator himself, using the opportunity to promote the government’s co-payment programme. He praised the revival as both a practical improvement and a nod to the city’s past.

“Kad Luang has always been at the heart of Chiang Mai’s economy. Restoring the escalator adds convenience and charm.”

Long-time vendors expressed joy and disbelief at seeing the machine finally operate.

“I’ve been here over 70 years, and it only worked when I was 20,” said 80 year old Grandma New, whose second-floor clothing shop is just beside the escalator.

“It’s like stepping into the past.”

Photo of Grandma New, courtesy of The Nation

Souvenir vendor Nuch, who has worked on the ground floor for 20 years, said the upgrade would especially benefit elderly shoppers who struggle with the stairs, The Nation reported.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.