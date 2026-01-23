Thailand Video News | Tourists clash at Chiang Rai’s white temple over photo rules, Naked Norwegian tourist causes stir on Pattaya beach

Today we’ll be talking about a violent clash between Thai’s and Taiwanese at a Chiang Rai landmark, serious allegations against a police officer involving a minor, and a shocking attack on a homeless man, but don’t worry, feel good news is on the way at the end to send you off into your weekend.

Visitors at the iconic White Temple in Chiang Rai were involved in a heated dispute that turned physical after disagreements about where and how photos could be taken. Video clips circulating online showed both Taiwanese and Thai tourists exchanging blows on a popular bridge at the site. The scuffle surprised other worshippers and onlookers at the temple complex. Local authorities monitored the scene and urged respect for cultural norms. No serious injuries were reported, but the incident sparked debate on social media about tourist conduct.

A senior police officer in Phetchabun province has settled a compensation claim after he allegedly touched the chest of a 14-year-old girl while intoxicated. The incident occurred off duty, and the officer, close to retirement, accepted responsibility by offering financial restitution to the victim’s family. The situation has drawn scrutiny toward standards of behaviour expected of law enforcement officials. Local residents expressed concern over how such cases are handled. Authorities said steps are being taken to review internal policies linked to the event.

In the Prawet district of Bangkok, three boys aged between nine and 15 have been implicated in a brutal assault on a 51-year-old homeless man. The attackers reportedly doused him with a flammable liquid and set him alight, capturing the act on video as though it were a “trophy.” Passers-by alerted emergency services, and the victim was taken for treatment while police investigate. Neighbours expressed shock at the cruelty and youth involvement. The case has reignited conversations about juvenile violence and community safety.

A Thai woman was struck from behind by a man believed to be mentally unstable while she waited for a motorbike taxi near Platinum Mall in Bangkok’s Pratunam district. The assault was caught on CCTV and later shared widely on social platforms, drawing attention to safety in busy urban areas. The victim reported the attack to authorities and sought medical attention for her injuries. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in broad daylight, startling nearby shoppers. Officials called for increased vigilance and support for vulnerable citizens.

Police in Pattaya responded to an unusual call when a Norwegian visitor was seen walking completely unclothed along the beachfront. Local law enforcement warned that public nudity violates Thai regulations and could lead to detention or further action if repeated. The barefoot tourist’s behaviour startled fellow beachgoers and drew a crowd. Officers spoke with the man to ensure his wellbeing and reiterated expectations for conduct in public spaces. No arrest was made at the time, but authorities remain alert to similar disturbances.

A foreign man drew widespread condemnation online after he operated a drone close to a herd of elephants in Khao Yai National Park, spooking the animals. Observers said the sudden noise sent the elephants into a panic, creating safety risks for other visitors and wildlife. Netizens and conservation groups criticised the disregard for park rules designed to protect both people and animals. Park officials reminded tourists that drones are restricted in sensitive wildlife zones. The incident has sparked calls for stricter enforcement of regulations to prevent future disturbances.

Khon Kaen Zoo welcomed visitors to meet a newly presented red-shanked douc langur, a species considered endangered. Born at the end of last year, the female infant, named Khongkwan, is part of a breeding initiative to help conserve the distinctive primates. The zoo currently cares for a small group of these langurs and hopes the public unveiling will raise awareness about their plight. Veterinary staff confirmed the young langur is healthy and adapting well. The zoo continues efforts to engage the community in wildlife preservation.

Singha Park Chiang Rai is gearing up for its tenth annual International Balloon Fiesta, featuring more than 30 hot-air balloons from 13 nations. The festival, set to run from February 11 to 15, aims to light up the northern Thai skies and attract both local and global visitors. Organisers have themed this milestone event around love and community, with colourful displays and cultural activities planned. The celebration is also expected to bring economic benefits to the region through tourism. Preparations include entertainment and interactive zones for guests of all ages.