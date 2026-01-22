Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple

Taiwanese and Thai tourists were involved in a physical altercation at Wat Rong Khun, commonly known as the White Temple, in Chiang Rai province last week following a dispute over photography regulations at the site.

A video showing four tourists fighting on the temple’s well-known “Bridge of Rebirth” quickly went viral on Thai social media. The footage showed two couples exchanging punches and kicks in the middle of the narrow bridge, which was crowded with visitors at the time.

According to ThaiRath, the incident occurred in the afternoon of January 15. One group involved was a Thai-Taiwanese couple, while the other consisted of two Taiwanese nationals. Temple staff later escorted both parties to Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station to resolve the matter.

Police explained that a clearly displayed regulation sign is installed at the entrance to the bridge leading to the main hall of the temple. The sign states that visitors are not permitted to stop on the bridge to take photos of the main hall.

The rule is written in several languages to ensure mutual understanding among international visitors. However, police said some tourists may overlook the sign, and the Taiwanese couple was among those who stopped on the bridge to take photos.

As a result, another couple walking behind them reportedly became frustrated and attempted to push them forward so they would continue moving toward the main hall. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight.

Officers stated that both parties later cooperated with police and agreed to pay fines and compensation for the disturbance caused by the altercation. The exact amounts were not disclosed to the public.

Both couples reportedly told police that they did not intend to start a fight, adding that language barriers and misunderstandings contributed to rising tempers.

A representative from the White Temple told the media that the no-photo rule on the bridge is enforced for visitor safety. The bridge is elevated and narrow, and sudden stops can cause people behind to stumble or fall.

The temple confirmed that the altercation did not cause serious damage to any artworks, and both the bridge and the main hall remain open to visitors as normal.