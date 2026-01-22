3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 22, 2026, 3:21 PM
173 2 minutes read
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

Three Thai attackers, aged between nine and 15, set a homeless man on fire by the roadside in the Prawet area of Bangkok and filmed the incident as a trophy.

The victim was identified as 51 year old Karn, a homeless man who lives under the Ban Ma Bridge in Prawet. He makes a living by collecting and reselling recyclable waste in the area.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 19, while Karn was sleeping under the bridge as usual. He told local media that he suddenly felt what seemed like cold water poured over his body, before flames erupted moments later. Fortunately, Karn managed to escape from the fire before suffering fatal injuries.

Before fleeing the scene, he reportedly saw three young boys filming the incident on their mobile phones. Karn said the same boys had bullied him multiple times in the past, including throwing rocks at him and verbally abusing him with vulgar language.

Karn insisted that he had never spoken to the boys or had any conflict with them. Residents living nearby also confirmed that he had never caused problems or disturbances in the community.

Thai homeless man set on fire in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

Officers from Prawet Police Station confirmed that they had identified the three suspects. The boys are aged between nine and 15, but their identities have been withheld under child protection laws.

Police said they intend to pursue legal action against the minors on charges of attempted murder and damage to public property, after a nearby water pipe was damaged during the fire.

Related Articles

At this stage, it remains unclear when the three children will be summoned for questioning. The legal consequences they may face have not yet been confirmed and are expected to differ from adult penalties due to their age.

The incident sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens calling on authorities to impose punishments equivalent to adult offenders due to their cruel actions. Others urged police to also take legal action against the parents or guardians for negligence.

Thai children attempt to kill homeless man
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

A similar case was reported in Lampang province in August last year, when three Thai teenagers burned a disabled dog alive inside an abandoned temple bathroom. The attackers filmed the act and shared it on social media, prompting complaints to Watchdog Thailand Foundation and police.

The teenagers in that case were taken into custody, though the final legal outcomes were never publicly disclosed.

Another case was reported in Sa Kaeo in January last year when a security camera footage showed five Thai teenagers aged between 13 and 16 physically assaulting a homeless woman to death and abandoning her body in a pond.

Homeless man escapes attempted murder by 3 children
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on the Incident in Prawet, Bangkok
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What age range do the attackers fall into?
  2. 2. What was the victim's name?
  3. 3. Where did the incident occur?
  4. 4. What was Karn doing when the attack happened?
  5. 5. What did the attackers do while committing the act?
  6. 6. What charges are the police considering against the minors?
  7. 7. What had Karn said about previous interactions with the boys?
  8. 8. What reaction did the incident spark online?
  9. 9. What legal consequences might the attackers face?
  10. 10. Which similar incident is mentioned in the article?

Latest Thailand News
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

3 seconds ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

41 minutes ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

43 minutes ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

1 hour ago
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

2 hours ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy

4 hours ago
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

5 hours ago
13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest

6 hours ago
German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa

6 hours ago
92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Unverified &#8216;ladyboy declaration form&#8217; of Bangkok hotel goes viral | Thaiger Bangkok News

Unverified ‘ladyboy declaration form’ of Bangkok hotel goes viral

22 hours ago
Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly | Thaiger Thailand News

Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly

23 hours ago
Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency

23 hours ago
Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai

24 hours ago
Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht

1 day ago
Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud

1 day ago
Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious

1 day ago
Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID

1 day ago
German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa

1 day ago
Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026 | Thaiger Events

Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 22, 2026, 3:21 PM
173 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.