Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

A Thai woman was attacked from behind by a mentally unstable man in the Pratunam area of Bangkok today, January 22. The incident was captured on CCTV and later shared on social media by the victim.

The victim, Suchawadee Thongyoo, wrote in a Facebook post that she was standing in front of a bus stop near Grand Diamond Suites Hotel, beside the Platinum Fashion Mall, waiting for a ride-hailing motorbike when a man ran up and struck her from behind without warning.

She reported severe back pain following the attack, but said she was able to remain standing.

A passing pink taxi driver witnessed the incident and shouted at the attacker, who reportedly panicked and fled the scene. Suchawadee told the driver she was not seriously hurt, thanked him, and left shortly afterwards with her motorbike ride.

She later filed a police report at Phaya Thai Police Station and obtained CCTV footage from nearby authorities. According to officers, the camera system in the area had been partially disabled due to ongoing construction on the BTS line, limiting available footage beyond the attack point.

Bystanders reportedly told her the suspect was often seen in the area and was believed to be mentally unstable. Witnesses claimed he had previously assaulted foreign tourists and had been known to exhibit erratic behaviour, including lying on the ground and shouting.

Police could not confirm whether the man had a prior arrest record, but said that if caught, such individuals are typically fined 500 baht or briefly detained before being released.

Suchawadee questioned how vulnerable people are expected to remain safe in public if such dangerous behaviour is not meaningfully addressed.

“If he had a weapon, like a knife or a metal object, what could have happened?” she wrote, adding that she was lucky to escape with only minor injuries. “How many victims will it take before something is done?”

Suchawadee’s post has received a lot of support from commenters, many of whom expressed sympathy and relief that she was not seriously hurt. Some shared that they had seen the same man in the area before, while others revealed they had been targeted by him as well.

