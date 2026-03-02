Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 2, 2026, 1:51 PM
589 1 minute read
Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

Tourist Police arrested two Ugandan women on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani yesterday, March 1, after an Israeli tourist reported suspected theft linked to an alleged prostitution service.

The arrests followed a complaint from an Israeli tourist, who claimed his property had gone missing after using a service offered by a Ugandan woman allegedly involved in prostitution.

Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting
Photo via MGR Online

Investigators then planned an undercover operation, using WhatsApp to arrange a meeting at a rented property.

The undercover operation was led by Tourist Police Sub-division 5, working jointly with local administrative officials and other relevant agencies.

Officers arranged to purchase services from two women and moved in after receiving a pre-arranged signal.

During the search, police said the two suspects were found inside the property along with another male tourist who was said to have arrived earlier to use the services.

Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting
Photo via MGR Online

The suspects were identified as 32 year old Janet and 29 year old Mariam, both Ugandan nationals. Tourist Police collected evidence from the room before taking the pair to a Tourist Police service point for questioning.

Related Articles

The two women admitted that they had travelled to Koh Pha Ngan as tourists but had used the island as a base to conceal illegal sex services for more than two months.

They reportedly had an average of three to four foreign clients per day, totalling more than 180 clients over the past two months, and claimed earn an average of up to 500,000 baht per month. The money collected was sent back to their family in Uganda, reported MGR Online.

Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting
Photo via MGR Online

Police said the pair were accused of gathering to engage in prostitution for their own or others’ benefit, and of advertising or soliciting prostitution.

Similarly, Phuket Immigration arrested five Ugandan women for allegedly offering sex services in Patong’s entertainment district, following public reports about their activity in Soi Bangla area.

Latest Thailand News
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

6 hours ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

7 hours ago
2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

8 hours ago
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

8 hours ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

9 hours ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

9 hours ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

9 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest

9 hours ago
British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl

10 hours ago
Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting

10 hours ago
Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram

10 hours ago
Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project

10 hours ago
2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya

10 hours ago
4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Jealous Thai man fatally shoots boyfriend in car near Ubon Ratchathani dam | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealous Thai man fatally shoots boyfriend in car near Ubon Ratchathani dam

3 days ago
Thai air force chief meets Myanmar junta leader in Naypyitaw | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force chief meets Myanmar junta leader in Naypyitaw

3 days ago
Ancient skeletons found near bronze drums site in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient skeletons found near bronze drums site in Phetchaburi

3 days ago
Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister

3 days ago
Stolen iPhone led to arrest of transgender suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen iPhone led to arrest of transgender suspect in Pattaya

3 days ago
Bangkok gold shop robber&#8217;s DNA matches 2013 suspect | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robber’s DNA matches 2013 suspect

3 days ago
Drug suspect&#8217;s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect’s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police

3 days ago
Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan

3 days ago
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

4 days ago
Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya

4 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 2, 2026, 1:51 PM
589 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.