Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting

Tourist Police arrested two Ugandan women on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani yesterday, March 1, after an Israeli tourist reported suspected theft linked to an alleged prostitution service.

The arrests followed a complaint from an Israeli tourist, who claimed his property had gone missing after using a service offered by a Ugandan woman allegedly involved in prostitution.

Investigators then planned an undercover operation, using WhatsApp to arrange a meeting at a rented property.

The undercover operation was led by Tourist Police Sub-division 5, working jointly with local administrative officials and other relevant agencies.

Officers arranged to purchase services from two women and moved in after receiving a pre-arranged signal.

During the search, police said the two suspects were found inside the property along with another male tourist who was said to have arrived earlier to use the services.

The suspects were identified as 32 year old Janet and 29 year old Mariam, both Ugandan nationals. Tourist Police collected evidence from the room before taking the pair to a Tourist Police service point for questioning.

The two women admitted that they had travelled to Koh Pha Ngan as tourists but had used the island as a base to conceal illegal sex services for more than two months.

They reportedly had an average of three to four foreign clients per day, totalling more than 180 clients over the past two months, and claimed earn an average of up to 500,000 baht per month. The money collected was sent back to their family in Uganda, reported MGR Online.

Police said the pair were accused of gathering to engage in prostitution for their own or others’ benefit, and of advertising or soliciting prostitution.

Similarly, Phuket Immigration arrested five Ugandan women for allegedly offering sex services in Patong’s entertainment district, following public reports about their activity in Soi Bangla area.