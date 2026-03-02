Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project

More than 20 Norwegian residents from a housing project in Chon Buri filed a complaint yesterday, March 1, alleging repeated harassment and violations of personal rights by the project’s new owner.

The group, led by 50 year old Pawisara Meksawang, submitted the complaint at the Bang Lamung Damrongtham Centre, seeking assistance after claiming problems have escalated since the change in management.

Residents also submitted a list of affected households and supporting documents, urging relevant agencies to investigate and ensure fair treatment.

According to Pawisara, the village, known as Thai-Norway Resort, was originally established by a Norwegian national, and most residents are Norwegian retirees who moved to Thailand to spend their retirement years.

She said that under Thai law, foreigners cannot own land, so residents purchased only the houses for about 3 to 4 million baht and entered into 30 year long-term land lease contracts valued at more than 400,000 baht.

Residents have reportedly lived there for about 15 years and have around 15 years remaining on their leases.

After the original Norwegian owner died, a Thai business operator reportedly purchased the project and took over management.

Residents alleged multiple issues, including CCTV installation and staff photographing or filming residents, which management said was for security.

They also claimed the new owner established a juristic manager and began charging common fees of 3,500 baht per house for more than 70 households.

Residents further complained that the central swimming pool has been left neglected and that they were asked to pay 600,000 baht if they wanted it renovated and reopened.

Other allegations included water supply issues, with water metres reportedly installed only for some houses while others rely on groundwater, alongside a water charge of 70 baht per unit.

They were also asked to pay a 200,000 baht “signature fee” if they wished to sell their homes.

They further alleged the installation of large speed bumps and a remote-controlled gate without providing residents with keycards, as well as the locking of fire exits and the closure of lifts.

Pawisara said that more than nine complaints have been filed with Nong Prue Police Station, but cases have not progressed.

Residents also expressed concern about future land lease renewals, saying that if extensions are not granted, they could be required to demolish their homes and return the land to the new owner.

Peeraphong Sampru, the deputy district chief of Bang Lamung and representative of the district chief, said the district had already issued an invitation letter asking the project owner to provide facts for mediation, but the owner had not attended.

The district will reportedly invite relevant government agencies to inspect the site and verify facts next week, before considering legal action.

Officials say they will act fairly and prioritise public interest, and if wrongdoing is found, it must be addressed without delay, reported ข่าวคนชล.

