2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 2, 2026, 1:22 PM
401 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Pattaya police arrested two Indian men for luring three Indian women into prostitution and threatening to blackmail them with nude images.

The arrests were made on Saturday, February 28, after a Thai national accompanied one of the Indian victims to Mueang Pattaya Police Station to file a complaint.

The victim told officers she was approached by two Indian men, later identified as 25 year old Brahmananda and 32 year old Justice, who persuaded her to travel to Pattaya.

The two said they could offer her restaurant work with a high salary and promised to cover her transport costs and arranged related documents.

According to her statement, the situation changed after she arrived in Thailand, when her passport was taken. She alleged the two men then forced her into nude photoshoots and into providing sex services, threatening to release the images if she refused.

Indian women tricked into prostitution in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

The woman also told police that two other Indian women were deceived in a similar way. All of them were made to offer sex services to people on Pattaya Beach.

The Indian woman said she escaped by tricking the pair into returning her passport by claiming that she needed it to book a hotel for a client. After receiving the document, she fled and sought assistance from a Thai national, who then helped her report the case.

Police arrested the two suspects shortly after the complaint and said they rescued the two other women. Officers also seized three mobile phones, a tablet and a laptop from the Indian men.

Three Indian women rescued from prostitutions in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

The two men denied the allegations, claiming they were customers of the women. Police charged the suspects with multiple offences, though the report did not include details of the charges or potential penalties.

Police said they would coordinate with the Indian Embassy and the Immigration Bureau to provide further assistance to the three women and support their return trips to their home country.

Indian men arrested in Pattaya for pimping out Indian women
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

