Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 22, 2026, 5:38 PM
Photo via KhaoSod

A police officer nearing retirement in Phetchabun province paid compensation after he alleged groped a 14 year old Thai girl’s breasts while under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday, January 20.

The girl‘s mother shared a video of her heated argument with a police officer on social media platforms and also gave it to several news agencies to seek justice for her daughter.

The incident occurred at an annual event of a community in Bueng Samphan district of Phetchabun, where the police officer was assigned to ensure security and maintain order.

In an interview with Channel 7, the mother explained that her daughter was sitting alone at a dining table using her phone when the policeman approached her. He demanded to see her identification card, but she did not have it with her at that time.

The policeman persisted in asking to see her ID and touched several parts of her body, including her breasts. The mother said she witnessed the incident and immediately complained to the officer. She added that the police officer was heavily drunk at the time.

Thai police pays compensation for sexually assaulting girl
Photo via KhaoSod

Afterwards, she visited Bueng Samphan Police Station to file a complaint against the officer. The police officer was reportedly a captain who had recently relocated to the station and was due to retire next year.

The superintendent of Bueng Samphan Police Station, Police Captain Pramook Pimpluem, urged both parties to negotiate the matter. Channel 7 shared a video of the policeman apologising to the girl and her mother and performing a wai in front of them.

Nearing retirement police accused of groping girl's breasts
Photo via KhaoSod

According to KhaoSod, the officer offered the mother compensation, but the amount was not made public. The mother eventually dropped the legal proceedings against him.

However, the superintendent confirmed that an investigation into the officer’s behaviour was ongoing, and that he would be punished according to police regulations.

