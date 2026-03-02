4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya

Police arrested four British men accused of stealing a safe containing 2 million baht in cash at a house of a Thai-British couple in Pattaya.

The robbery was reported to officers at Nong Prue Police Station on February 26 after a break-in at a house in a village in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, in the Soi Khao Noi area.

The victims were identified as a 32 year old British man named Wesleigh, his 34 year old Thai wife named Jandee, and a British friend. Fortunately, all three were unharmed.

Jandee told police that three suspects entered the property and threatened them with knives. She and her husband’s friend were held in the kitchen, while Wesleigh was forced to lead the suspects to the safe.

The suspects fled with the safe in a black pickup truck. The victims’ stolen mobile phones were later found abandoned in roadside grassland along the escape route.

The first suspect, 32 year old Taihul Junior Michael Campbell, was arrested at a resort in Buriram on Sunday, March 1.

Police said officers checked the accommodation under stricter measures targeting foreign nationals introduced amid border tension and found Campbell staying there.

After further checks, officers discovered Campbell was wanted in connection with the Pattaya safe robbery. Campbell denied the allegation, telling police he travelled to Buriram to visit his wife’s home and to watch the MotoGP.

Police were not convinced. They transferred Campbell to Nong Prue Police Station for questioning.

Three other suspects were arrested on the same day. Police reported 20 year old Palmer Jermaine was detained at the Padang Besar Immigration Checkpoint in Songkhla. A 38 year old British man, Christopher Eranse, was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

A 27 year old British man, Gerret Brandon, was arrested at a resort near a railway line in Pattaya.

Amarin TV reported that Brandon did not appear at the scene during the robbery. However, he was found staying at the same resort where police said they found other suspects leaving before the crime.

Investigators suspect the resort was used as a meeting point to plan the robbery and believe Brandon may have been involved in the planning.

All suspects denied the allegations. Police said they will continue questioning the men and hold them in custody, adding they are confident they have sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

Further updates and the conclusion of the investigation are expected to be announced at an official press conference.