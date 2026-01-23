Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

As outbound travel from Thailand continues to climb, travellers are constantly reminded to watch out for visa-related scams, with increasing reports of fraudulent appointment letters and illegal charges for priority processing.

VFS Global, the official visa outsourcing partner for 26 governments in Thailand, issued the warning this week as more Thai travellers prepare for their travels abroad.

According to Simon Peachey, the company’s chief operating officer for Australasia, China, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the rising demand for visa appointments has led to an increase in scam attempts.

Scammers have reportedly exploited applicants by falsely offering fast-track visa approvals in exchange for upfront payments. Others have distributed fake appointment letters or falsely claimed links to VFS to sell appointment slots, practices the company strongly denies.

VFS Global stressed that appointments are free of charge and must be booked directly through its official website or designated government portals. The company does not sell appointment slots or offer priority access, and any request for payments to personal accounts should be treated as a red flag.

Peachy stated that all visa decisions rest entirely with client governments and that neither VFS nor any third party can influence the outcome of a visa application. He also clarified that VFS does not provide immigration or overseas employment services, a false claim sometimes used by scammers.

To protect travellers, VFS Global actively monitors and reports suspicious activity, including fake websites. It offers an official reporting channel for the public to submit scam-related information. In confirmed cases, victims are advised to report the matter to the police.

Bangkok Post reported that while Thailand has reported fewer scam cases compared to larger markets like India, the company warns that caution is still necessary. Peachey recommends travellers apply for visas well in advance, as many countries accept applications up to 180 days before departure.

VFS Global runs 38 visa centres in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket. The company insists all personal data is used solely for visa processing and erased once the application is complete.

In similar news, earlier this month, the United States announced that it will temporarily suspend immigrant visa processing for Thailand and 74 other countries as part of tighter immigration screening under its America First policy.