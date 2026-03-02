Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

Today, March 2, villagers in Ban Tak Fa, Kamphaeng Phet, reported that a tiger has been spotted roaming near the village for three to four days, after it killed a wild boar kept in a pen late on February 28.

The tiger was reportedly seen coming down from Mae Wong National Park and has been spotted repeatedly near the village in Pang Ta Wai, Pang Sila Thong district.

The key incident happened at about 10pm on February 28, when the tiger entered a wild boar pen, killed a sow and took one piglet.

The owner of the boar, 79 year old Foon, led officials to the pen behind his home, where they found signs of a struggle, a damaged gate, bloodstains and large tiger footprints heading towards a nearby sugarcane field.

Foon said that on the night of the incident, he was sleeping near the pen when he heard pigs crying, and ran over to find a large tiger attacking the sow. The tiger reportedly fled into the dark when it saw lights and people, and the sow later died from its injuries.

Despite officials keeping watch in the area, the tiger reportedly returned at about 3am and dragged the sow’s carcass into the sugarcane field close to the pen.

Villagers believe the tiger is still nearby, possibly staying near the carcass in the sugarcane field. They described the tiger as large, measuring almost two metres in length and about one metre in height.

Panya Pradaphon, chief of the Pang Ta Wai subdistrict administrative organisation, said wildlife officials from Conservation Area Administration Office 12 (Nakhon Sawan) and Mae Wong National Park have deployed patrols around the village.

Officials believe the tiger may be a younger animal expanding its territory beyond the national park, although the animal has not yet been formally surveyed.

Authorities have set camera traps and sent experts to analyse the footprints to identify the tiger, assess its behaviour and push it back into the deeper forest as soon as possible, reported Khaosod.

