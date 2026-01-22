Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates its spot as a “World Class Love Destination,” preparing to host the largest international balloon festival in ASEAN, “Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta 2026,” for the 10th time. The event is set to transform the Chiang Rai sky with the colours of over 30 balloons from 13 countries worldwide to welcome the month of love between February 11 and 15.

The festival is packed with highlight activities such as the balloon light and sound show (Magic Night Glow), a special Valentine’s Day activity, Balloon Love-Marriage Registration & Declarations of Love in the Sky. The highlights include a special activity for 14 lucky couples, an international balloon competition with over 100,000 Baht in prizes, and a grand, exquisite open-air Khon performance.

These events will take place on February 13 to 14, at the Singha Park Chiang Rai lakeside, offering an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

Mr Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Co., Ltd., stated…

“This year marks the 10th consecutive Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta. Building on years of success, the festival recently won the Gold Award for Best Overall Entertainment Program at the 2025 IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards in the USA.”

“This award confirms our high standards in creating travel experiences that blend romance, nature, culture, and international entertainment. Our main goal is to promote Chiang Rai as a ‘World Class Love Destination’ by offering memorable activities like ‘Balloon Love’ and open-air Khon. These efforts help boost the local economy and create sustainable income for the Chiang Rai community.”

A major highlight this year is the grand open-air Khon performance of the Ramakien, the episode Mangkan-Kan the Powerful, Kesorn-Tamala the Great Friend. The show features over 200 performers from the Wang Na artist group and local Chiang Rai youth.

Set against the natural backdrop of the lake at Singha Park Chiang Rai, this performance promotes Thai culture and allows the audience to experience the art up close on February 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, on February 14, the perennially popular Balloon Love-Marriage Registration & Declarations of Love in the Sky offers 14 lucky couples the chance to register their marriage and ascend in a balloon.

They will declare their love over Chiang Rai with 360-degree views of mountains and nature, reinforcing the park’s image as a true world-class love destination.

Additionally, the event features five days and nights of concerts with a lineup of leading national artists from the time 7pm – 11.10pm:

Feb 11: CLOCKWORK MOTIONLESS, LOMOSONIC, BANK PREETI, and TAITOSMITH

CLOCKWORK MOTIONLESS, LOMOSONIC, BANK PREETI, and TAITOSMITH Feb 12: PURPEECH, BOWKYLION, 4EVE, and NONT TANONT

PURPEECH, BOWKYLION, 4EVE, and NONT TANONT Feb 13: ZOMMARIE, LIPTA, and PUN

ZOMMARIE, LIPTA, and PUN Feb 14: (Valentine’s Night): INK WARUNTORN, TOBII, TIMETHAI, and YOUNGOHM

(Valentine’s Night): INK WARUNTORN, TOBII, TIMETHAI, and YOUNGOHM Feb 15: MEYOU x JAONAAY, MIRRR, LABANOON, and DA ENDORPHINE

The festival also offers various activity zones, including a Kids and Workshop Zone, local food booths, and a Balloon Workshop. Adventure seekers can enjoy ziplining with high-angle views, ATV driving, and Farm Tours through the tea plantations.

Ticket information:

Super Early Bird (5-Day Pass): 999 Baht (Available Jan 24–31)

999 Baht (Available Jan 24–31) Super Early Bird (1-Day Pass): 280 Baht (Available Jan 24–31)

280 Baht (Available Jan 24–31) Regular Ticket: 350 Baht (Available Feb 1–15)

350 Baht (Available Feb 1–15) VIP Ticket: 4,000 Baht per day (Limited to 240 tables per day; Available Jan 27 – Feb 15)

Children under 100 centimetres tall enter for free.

Tickets can be reserved online via Eventpass or offline at the farm-front shop and Ban Daeng shop, Singha Park Chiang Rai.

For more details, visit the Facebook Fanpage: Singha Park Chiang Rai.

