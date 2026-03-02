Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 2, 2026, 3:02 PM
367 2 minutes read
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MFA

Thailand is preparing contingency measures to assist and evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East if tensions escalate, after the United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28.

Security sources said yesterday, March 1, that the rapidly intensifying situation has prompted close monitoring of potential security and public safety impacts in affected areas.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to assess risks while readying support arrangements for Thais in the region if conditions worsen.

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes
Photo via MFA

Thai embassies and consulates in relevant areas will issue safety alerts and advise people to avoid high-risk locations. They will also operate hotlines to provide information and maintain communication.

If the situation worsens, officials said emergency plans would set up safe areas and assembly points to support evacuations from conflict zones.

Separately, the government has called a meeting of the National Security Council today, March 2, at 10am to integrate and coordinate the response plan.

Agencies expected to join the meeting include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Defence, along with the army, navy and air force. The focus will be on speeding up emergency evacuation preparations to bring Thai nationals home safely.

Related Articles
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes
Photo via MFA

Evacuations are expected to use chartered commercial flights from a safe country or Thai Airways services. The Royal Thai Air Force has also placed appropriate aircraft on standby.

Under the plan, the air force would coordinate airports and flight routes. The MFA would register Thai nationals in conflict areas, confirm who wants to leave, set safe meeting points and then arrange flights back to Thailand.

In some cases, evacuation may require moving people across borders into a third country to allow safer boarding and reduce exposure to direct fighting, reported Khaosod.

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes
Photo via MFA

The assistance and evacuation plan was described as a three-step process. First, officials would confirm how many Thai nationals are in the affected area and compile a verified list of names.

Next, chartered commercial flights may be arranged to a country with a safe airport to serve as a staging point, while commercial flights would pick up evacuees at designated meeting points.

If flight routes are assessed as sufficiently safe, the air force could then deploy aircraft to transport any remaining Thai nationals safely back to Thailand.

The government has stressed that the safety of Thai nationals is the highest urgent priority, and said it is taking a proactive, coordinated approach to ensure any evacuation is orderly, fast and safe.

In similar news, Suvarnabhumi International Airport deployed staff after flight cancellations linked to unrest between Israel and Iran, with airlines arranging extra accommodation for affected passengers. Eight airlines were impacted, with 32 flights cancelled in total.

Latest Thailand News
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

25 minutes ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

1 hour ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

1 hour ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

1 hour ago
Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest

2 hours ago
British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl

2 hours ago
Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting

2 hours ago
Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram

2 hours ago
Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project

3 hours ago
2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya

3 hours ago
4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Jealous Thai man fatally shoots boyfriend in car near Ubon Ratchathani dam | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealous Thai man fatally shoots boyfriend in car near Ubon Ratchathani dam

3 days ago
Thai air force chief meets Myanmar junta leader in Naypyitaw | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force chief meets Myanmar junta leader in Naypyitaw

3 days ago
Ancient skeletons found near bronze drums site in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient skeletons found near bronze drums site in Phetchaburi

3 days ago
Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister

3 days ago
Stolen iPhone led to arrest of transgender suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen iPhone led to arrest of transgender suspect in Pattaya

3 days ago
Bangkok gold shop robber&#8217;s DNA matches 2013 suspect | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robber’s DNA matches 2013 suspect

3 days ago
Drug suspect&#8217;s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect’s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police

3 days ago
Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan

3 days ago
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

3 days ago
Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya

3 days ago
3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya

3 days ago
Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress

3 days ago
Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death

3 days ago
Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother&#8217;s lookalike in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother’s lookalike in Phuket

4 days ago
Hot NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 2, 2026, 3:02 PM
367 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.