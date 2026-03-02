Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

Thailand is preparing contingency measures to assist and evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East if tensions escalate, after the United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28.

Security sources said yesterday, March 1, that the rapidly intensifying situation has prompted close monitoring of potential security and public safety impacts in affected areas.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to assess risks while readying support arrangements for Thais in the region if conditions worsen.

Thai embassies and consulates in relevant areas will issue safety alerts and advise people to avoid high-risk locations. They will also operate hotlines to provide information and maintain communication.

If the situation worsens, officials said emergency plans would set up safe areas and assembly points to support evacuations from conflict zones.

Separately, the government has called a meeting of the National Security Council today, March 2, at 10am to integrate and coordinate the response plan.

Agencies expected to join the meeting include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Defence, along with the army, navy and air force. The focus will be on speeding up emergency evacuation preparations to bring Thai nationals home safely.

Evacuations are expected to use chartered commercial flights from a safe country or Thai Airways services. The Royal Thai Air Force has also placed appropriate aircraft on standby.

Under the plan, the air force would coordinate airports and flight routes. The MFA would register Thai nationals in conflict areas, confirm who wants to leave, set safe meeting points and then arrange flights back to Thailand.

In some cases, evacuation may require moving people across borders into a third country to allow safer boarding and reduce exposure to direct fighting, reported Khaosod.

The assistance and evacuation plan was described as a three-step process. First, officials would confirm how many Thai nationals are in the affected area and compile a verified list of names.

Next, chartered commercial flights may be arranged to a country with a safe airport to serve as a staging point, while commercial flights would pick up evacuees at designated meeting points.

If flight routes are assessed as sufficiently safe, the air force could then deploy aircraft to transport any remaining Thai nationals safely back to Thailand.

The government has stressed that the safety of Thai nationals is the highest urgent priority, and said it is taking a proactive, coordinated approach to ensure any evacuation is orderly, fast and safe.

In similar news, Suvarnabhumi International Airport deployed staff after flight cancellations linked to unrest between Israel and Iran, with airlines arranging extra accommodation for affected passengers. Eight airlines were impacted, with 32 flights cancelled in total.