Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

A stolen pair of wireless earphones, Apple AirPods, helped police on Koh Pha Ngan uncover a large cache of illegal drugs yesterday, January 22, after a Finnish tourist reported a theft at her accommodation.

The case began at around 10.15am when a 29 year old Finnish woman sought help from Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police after discovering her belongings had been stolen from a property in Ban Tai subdistrict earlier that morning.

Using the Find My tracking function, a feature that allows users to locate their Apple products, the tourist was able to pinpoint their location, giving officers a clear lead.

Tourist police moved to a house in Moo 2, Ban Tai, Koh Pha Ngan district, Surat Thani province. Inside, officers found a Thai man seated in the residence. When the tourist activated the sound alert on her AirPods, the signal was heard coming from inside the room.

The man reportedly panicked and fled the scene during the confusion, managing to escape before officers could detain him.

Police then exercised their authority under narcotics laws to carry out a detailed search of the property, and seized more than 19 items, including 523 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five methamphetamine tablets and 77.7 grams of MDMA. Drug paraphernalia and other related evidence were also found at the scene.

Investigators later identified the suspect who escaped as 55 year old Thanin, the occupant of the house. Officers confiscated all seized items and prepared charges against him for possession and distribution of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell and distribute within the community.

The investigation then took an unexpected turn when officers intercepted a suspected buyer during the ongoing search. A phone call was received on Thanin’s mobile phone from a man attempting to purchase drugs for 500 baht. Police set up surveillance and waited at the property.

A 35 year old man named Channarong later arrived on a motorcycle to collect the drugs but was immediately arrested when officers revealed themselves. A urine test confirmed methamphetamine in his system, and he admitted to buying drugs from Thanin on multiple occasions.

Police charged him with drug use and driving a motorcycle while under the influence of narcotics before transferring him to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported Khaosod.

Tourist Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am said the operation showed the police’s commitment to protecting tourists and their belongings, adding that efforts to tackle drug crime in tourist hotspots would continue.

In similar news, a 22 year old man was arrested for persistently offering drugs to tourists for beach parties on Koh Pha Ngan. The suspect’s tactic involved riding his motorcycle alongside tourists, persistently urging them to purchase drugs at party venues and beaches.