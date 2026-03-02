Thailand to offer travel deals to tourists affected by Middle East flight cancellations

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports is seeking cooperation from the private sector to offer special travel packages for foreign tourists affected by Middle East flight cancellations.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set up a Tourism Crisis Monitoring Centre to closely track the escalating situation in the Middle East and provide information to travellers impacted by the disruption.

Channel 7 reported that Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi international airports cancelled 59 international flights to or through the Middle East. The affected services included flights operated by Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Air Arabia, Flydubai, El Al, Arkia Israeli and Saudi Arabian Airlines.

To assist affected tourists and passengers, the TAT said it coordinated with airports, airlines and relevant agencies to set up assistance centres. At Suvarnabhumi Airport, staff numbers were increased, drinking water was provided and temporary waiting areas were opened for affected passengers.

Airlines arranged alternative accommodation for most passengers, leaving only a small number of stranded travellers at the airport, according to the report.

In addition to the assistance centres, the Department of Tourism is also planning support for travellers who need to remain in Thailand longer by offering special tourism packages.

The ministry’s Secretary-General, Natthariya Thaweewong, said today, March 2, that officials coordinated with the private sector, including several hotel associations, to secure discounts for affected tourists.

Natthariya said officials also held talks with travel agencies to arrange special travel packages so affected visitors can continue travelling in Thailand at an affordable price.

She added that provincial tourism offices and volunteers would meet affected tourists at their hotels to provide assistance based on individual needs, including emergency visa extensions where required.

Natthariya said the response was also an opportunity for Thailand to leave a positive impression by showing tourists the country stands by them during a crisis.