Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram

Photo via Amarin TV

A wedding of a Thai woman and two Austrian men in Buriram has gone viral online after the ceremony was held on February 28, with the two grooms described as close friends.

The bride was identified as 37 year old former singer and songwriter Dujduen “Gig” Kaesaro. The ceremony took place at her home in Salaeng Tone subdistrict, Prakonchai district, Buriram province. The two Austrian men were Roman and Maggie.

The wedding was reported to be simple following local traditions. Salaeng Tone Sub-district Municipality Mayor Thianyu Leangdaechanurak and sub-district chief Teeraphan Lekprakone attended the event as groomsmen.

Both grooms wore Thai traditional Raj pattern clothing with pha khao ma cloth across their chests, while Dujduen wore a pink Thai traditional dress. After the ceremony, the two men were reported to have jumped into a pond together, arm in arm.

Speaking to Amarin TV, Dujduen said she was previously married to a Thai man and they had three children, but the relationship did not work out and they divorced. She said the children live with her.

Photo via Facebook/ สัญญาลักษณ์ ดอนศรี

Dujduen said she had earlier tried to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter, but it did not succeed as she had hoped.

She later moved to Pattaya to find work to support her children and other family members, where she met Roman, a retired Austrian policeman.

She and Roman were together for five years before his friend Maggie visited. She said Maggie fell in love with her with Roman’s awareness, and the three later began a relationship. She said they had been together for a year at the time of the wedding.

Dujduen discussed the decision to marry two men with her parents and children, acknowledging it is not common in Thai culture, and said her family did not object. She added that each man offered a dowry of 1 million baht.

Photo via Facebook/ สัญญาลักษณ์ ดอนศรี

Dujduen’s mother, 61 year old Guang, told the media her daughter had worked hard to support the family, and she was happy to see her in a good relationship.

Guang said the family understood the relationship and that the two men had taken care of Dujduen and relatives well. She added that some people might not understand her daughter’s situation, but she was comfortable with it.

In a similar story, a woman from Nakhon Phanom province openly shared on her TikTok account that she has two boyfriends, who are twin brothers, and that they are happy with their arrangement.

Despite having no objections from their families, the three faced criticism from the public. However, the woman emphasised that she does not pay any attention to the critics, as their relationship is their own personal choice and harms no one.

Photo via Facebook/ สัญญาลักษณ์ ดอนศรี

