British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl

Two tourists, a Briton and a Frenchman, sustained injuries after intervening in a fight involving nearly 10 foreigners in Pattaya yesterday, March 1.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to Soi Diamond, along Pattaya Sai Song Road, at about 5am and found two injured foreign nationals at the scene. Both men were given first aid before being taken to hospital.

The first injured foreigner was identified as 22 year old British national Harry Craig Roberts, who had a long cut to his neck and was reported to be in critical condition.

The second injured man was identified as 28 year old French national Arthur Rochand, who suffered a head wound.

Motorcycle taxi riders who witnessed the incident told police an altercation broke out in the alley involving nearly 10 foreigners.

The taxi riders said Rochand stepped in and attempted to stop the confrontation but was attacked. Roberts then moved in to help his friend but was punched in the face and slashed across the neck.

Police said they have not yet been able to identify everyone involved in the violent clash or determine the motive. Officers said they would interview additional witnesses from the scene and also question both victims at the hospital to gather further information.

Channel 7 reported the dispute may have involved a local woman and jealousy, but police have not confirmed the claim.

In a similar incident reported in January, three British nationals and an American man fought on Soi Buakhao in Pattaya. They were taken to a police station where they later reached an agreement, saying it had been a misunderstanding.

Another case in the same month involved a group of foreigners fighting on Pattaya Walking Street, where a taxi car parked nearby was damaged. The taxi driver later posted about the incident in an online community seeking police help and compensation from those involved.