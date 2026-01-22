Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

Thai netizens condemned a foreign man for ignoring national park regulations and flying a drone near a herd of elephants in Khao Yai National Park, causing the animals to panic and putting both tourists and wildlife at risk.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 21, at Tung Kwang Mineral Lick, a popular wildlife viewing area within the national park in Nakhon Nayok province. The site is well known among visitors as a natural spot where animals gather to consume mineral-rich soil.

Multiple videos of the incident quickly went viral on Thai social media, triggering widespread criticism. In the footage, one elephant can be seen separating from its herd and running deeper into the forest after becoming distressed by the drone’s movement and noise.

The drone was later recalled to its operator, a foreign man wearing a white T-shirt, who had parked his Suzuki vehicle on the roadside. Witnesses reported that he flew the drone close to the elephant herd, causing visible stress and panic among the animals.

The incident raised serious safety concerns, not only for the elephants but also for the man himself and other visitors gathered in the area. Disturbed elephants could potentially charge at people or run onto the road, creating a risk of collisions with passing vehicles and further endangering wildlife.

Thai netizens expressed sympathy for the frightened elephants and urged park officials to identify the foreign man and pursue legal action against him.

Under national park regulations across Thailand, drone flying is strictly prohibited unless special permission is granted. Drone operators must receive approval from the head of each national park as well as from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

If a drone is used for commercial purposes, additional permission is required from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and operators must pay the applicable fees.

As of now, officials from Khao Yai National Park and relevant authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

On the same day, another video showing a violation of national park rules circulated online. The footage showed a motorcyclist riding through a herd of elephants as they were crossing a road inside a national park.

The user who shared the clip claimed the rider was a foreign national, but this information has not yet been confirmed by authorities.