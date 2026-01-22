Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

A Norwegian tourist shocked other beachgoers on Pattaya Beach today, January 22, after reportedly walking naked in public, prompting police intervention.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to reports of a foreign man walking completely naked near the beachfront opposite Soi Beach Road 13/3 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. After receiving the alert, patrol officers were immediately dispatched to investigate.

When police arrived, they found the man, identified only as a Norwegian national, drinking alcohol with a group of other foreign tourists. Officers questioned him and presented video footage recorded by witnesses.

The tourist admitted that he was the person shown in the video. However, he told police that he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis before intending to go into the sea. He claimed he was not fully aware of his actions at the time and insisted that he did not intend to harm anyone.

Witnesses who observed the incident said the man appeared heavily intoxicated and disoriented. According to one tourist, the man suddenly removed all his clothes and began walking naked along the beach in full view of the public.

The witness added that the man later walked into the sea as if it were a private swimming pool. When people nearby shouted that the police would be called, the tourist returned to shore, put his clothes back on, and sat down to drink beer with other tourists who were not originally part of his group.

No physical harm was reported, and no property was damaged during the incident, police said. After questioning, officers issued a formal warning to the Norwegian tourist and instructed him not to repeat such behaviour in public.

Pattaya police stressed that public nudity is not tolerated in Thailand and said the tourist could face detention and legal action if the behaviour is repeated, reported Dailynews.

