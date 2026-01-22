Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 22, 2026, 2:21 PM
58 1 minute read
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Workpoint 23

A Norwegian tourist shocked other beachgoers on Pattaya Beach today, January 22, after reportedly walking naked in public, prompting police intervention.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to reports of a foreign man walking completely naked near the beachfront opposite Soi Beach Road 13/3 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. After receiving the alert, patrol officers were immediately dispatched to investigate.

When police arrived, they found the man, identified only as a Norwegian national, drinking alcohol with a group of other foreign tourists. Officers questioned him and presented video footage recorded by witnesses.

The tourist admitted that he was the person shown in the video. However, he told police that he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis before intending to go into the sea. He claimed he was not fully aware of his actions at the time and insisted that he did not intend to harm anyone.

Witnesses who observed the incident said the man appeared heavily intoxicated and disoriented. According to one tourist, the man suddenly removed all his clothes and began walking naked along the beach in full view of the public.

The witness added that the man later walked into the sea as if it were a private swimming pool. When people nearby shouted that the police would be called, the tourist returned to shore, put his clothes back on, and sat down to drink beer with other tourists who were not originally part of his group.

No physical harm was reported, and no property was damaged during the incident, police said. After questioning, officers issued a formal warning to the Norwegian tourist and instructed him not to repeat such behaviour in public.

Related Articles

Pattaya police stressed that public nudity is not tolerated in Thailand and said the tourist could face detention and legal action if the behaviour is repeated, reported Dailynews.

In similar news, police arrested a Norwegian man for theft after he attempted to take a tuk‑tuk and later a bicycle along Sukhumvit Road, before officers detained him in front of a hotel in Thong Lor, Bangkok.

Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Beach Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What nationality was the tourist who walked naked on Pattaya Beach?
  2. 2. Where did the incident occur on Pattaya Beach?
  3. 3. What were the police responding to?
  4. 4. What was the tourist doing when the police arrived?
  5. 5. What did the tourist admit to doing before the incident?
  6. 6. How did the witnesses describe the tourist's condition?
  7. 7. What happened when people nearby shouted about calling the police?
  8. 8. What action did the police take after questioning the tourist?
  9. 9. What did the police warn about public nudity in Thailand?
  10. 10. What was the outcome of the incident regarding physical harm or property damage?

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

31 seconds ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

4 minutes ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy

3 hours ago
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

4 hours ago
13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest

4 hours ago
German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa

5 hours ago
92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi

21 hours ago
Unverified &#8216;ladyboy declaration form&#8217; of Bangkok hotel goes viral | Thaiger Bangkok News

Unverified ‘ladyboy declaration form’ of Bangkok hotel goes viral

21 hours ago
Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly | Thaiger Thailand News

Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly

21 hours ago
Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency

22 hours ago
Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai

22 hours ago
Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht

23 hours ago
Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach

23 hours ago
CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud

23 hours ago
Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious

24 hours ago
Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID

1 day ago
German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa

1 day ago
Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026 | Thaiger Events

Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026

1 day ago
Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket

1 day ago
Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off

1 day ago
Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 22, 2026, 2:21 PM
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.