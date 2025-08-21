Thailand video news | British visitor could receive decade in prison following fatal Pattaya scooter crash, Sudden glass door collapse at Bangkok mall injures children

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex brings you a wide range of stories from across the country. From a British tourist facing a decade in prison after a fatal scooter crash in Pattaya, to a volunteer claiming death threats over temple donations in Lop Buri, and Pheu Thai denying rumours of backing Prayut for prime minister. Authorities in Chiang Mai seized 700 kilograms of meth disguised as durians, while a Bangkok mall’s glass door collapsed, injuring children, sparking debate. Tensions rise with Cambodia over alleged landmine use, Amnesty International exposes modern-day slavery in scam compounds, and Bangkok’s Bang Kachao “green lung” receives a boost through a Thai-Norwegian conservation partnership.

British Visitor Could Receive Decade in Prison Following Fatal Pattaya Scooter Crash

A 22-year-old British tourist, Brandon Mills from Doncaster, could face up to 10 years in prison after a motorbike stunt went tragically wrong in Pattaya on August 14, resulting in the death of 49-year-old Churairat Petchraksa. He admitted causing the accident, though he was neither drunk nor on drugs, and the charge has been upgraded from reckless injury to reckless driving causing death. Mills has been released but cannot leave Thailand, with his passport confiscated, and he has already paid 30,000 baht to the victim’s family. The incident has reignited debates around Pattaya’s reputation as a nightlife zone plagued with accidents and crime, despite efforts to rebrand it as family-friendly.

Volunteer Claims Death Threat After Improving Patient Health Cuts Temple Donations

A foreign volunteer, known by the pseudonym Leslie, says she was threatened and had her motorcycle tires punctured after helping AIDS patients at Phra Bat Nampu Temple in Lop Buri, as donations dropped due to improved patient health. Investigations revealed that over 760 acres of land bought with donations were registered under relatives of the temple’s late manager, raising concerns over financial mismanagement. Suspicion heightened when the temple’s psychic and medium, “Bee the Ghost Ambassador,” was accused of embezzlement, prompting broader scrutiny of the temple’s dealings. Leslie recounted being asked to stop providing care, despite purchasing supplies with her own funds, ultimately leaving the temple in 2004 amid intimidation.

Pheu Thai Firmly Denies Any Plan to Re-adopt Prayut, Backing Paetongtarn Instead

Pheu Thai Party officially dismissed rumours that it intended to nominate former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as its next premier candidate, labelling such talk as fake news. Instead, the party reaffirmed support for the suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose fate is tied to an ethics hearing on August 29 concerning a leaked audio scandal. The party noted that the audio leak involved a private call in which Paetongtarn is alleged to have criticised a Thai military officer while speaking with Cambodia’s former PM, Hun Sen. Calls are growing for the hearing to be broadcast live, to ensure transparency and maintain public trust.

700 kg of ‘Durian’-Labelled Meth Seized in Chiang Mai in Major Cross-Border Raid

Thai authorities in Chiang Mai intercepted a shipment of 700 kg of methamphetamine disguised in sacks labelled “Durian,” marking the sixth time this method has been used in the region. The haul was discovered during a routine inspection on August 18 in Chiang Dao district, when officers stopped a vehicle transporting 28 sacks, each weighing around 25 kg. Officials traced the meth’s origins to Yangon, Myanmar, en route to Taiwan via Indonesia, showcasing the breadth of international trafficking networks involved. Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai praised the operation at a press conference on August 20, calling it a concrete success and reaffirming ongoing regional cooperation to stem such syndicates.

Sudden Glass Door Collapse at Bangkok Mall Injures Children—Cause Under Debate

A glass entrance door at a Silom, Bangkok mall, shattered unexpectedly on August 19, injuring a visitor’s daughter and nephew. The mother explained that the children opened the door gently, but it broke without warning, causing lacerations and spreading glass shards over the area and even into her husband’s shoes. Online debate ensued, with some attributing the break to excessive force by the children, while others, including a science communicator from Chulalongkorn University, pointed to potential structural flaws or installation errors as likely causes. Though the mall offered an apology and a gift basket, it has not provided a technical explanation for the incident.

Cambodian Soldier’s Phone Found in Laos Minesite Purportedly Shows Use of Landmines

While clearing landmines in Surin province on August 19, Thai forces found a mobile phone believed to belong to a Cambodian soldier, containing recent photos and videos of Cambodian troops handling PMN-2 landmines and tutorials on deploying them. The discovery adds weight to Thailand’s claims that Cambodia violated the Ottawa Treaty and other international conventions, although Phnom Penh dismisses the evidence as fabricated. Thailand plans to present the findings at an upcoming meeting of the Ottawa Framework Convention Committee, aiming to hold Cambodia accountable. Cambodia-based media countered that Thailand may have staged the materials, but the Thai RTA shared a photo identifying the phone’s owner as a soldier previously stationed with Thai troops.

Scam Compounds in Cambodia Are Modern-Day Slavery—Asia-Pacific Must Act

A recent Amnesty International report reveals that over 50 scam compounds across Cambodia, disguised as tech parks or call centres, are operating as hubs for forced labour, human trafficking, and torture. Individuals, including many minors and Taiwanese nationals, are lured by fake job ads, then coerced into online scams, deprived of documents, and detained under armed guard in conditions likened to modern slavery. Taiwanese victims face particular hardship, often being misclassified as criminals due to poor coordination and the lack of diplomatic ties, with some even forcibly extradited to China. The article calls for a rights-based regional response—one that prioritises victim protection over immigration control and strengthens cooperation across the Asia-Pacific to dismantle trafficking networks and prevent re-victimisation.

Bangkok’s Green Lung Gets New Life with Thai-Norwegian Partnership

Bangkok’s Bang Kachao, often called the city’s green lung, is set for new development through a Thai-Norwegian partnership aimed at boosting sustainability and conservation. The initiative focuses on protecting the area’s mangrove forests, biodiversity, and role in combating air pollution while balancing tourism and community livelihoods. The project will involve local participation, with residents playing a role in maintaining the natural environment and ensuring eco-friendly practices. Officials hope this collaboration will preserve Bang Kachao as a vital green sanctuary amid Bangkok’s rapid urban expansion.

