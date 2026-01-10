Motorcycle theft suspect arrested within one hour after CCTV tracking

A 25-year-old man was arrested within an hour of stealing a motorcycle that had been left with its key in the ignition, after police traced the vehicle using closed-circuit television footage across central Bangkok.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 9, 2026. At 10.44pm, a motorcycle owner reported the theft to Pathumwan Police Station, stating that the vehicle had gone missing from a parking area at Suan Luang Square, Soi Chulalongkorn 16. The owner said the black Yamaha Aerox, bearing Bangkok registration plates, had been parked at around 9.20pm with the engine running and the key still in place.

Police investigators reviewed nearby CCTV footage shortly after receiving the report. Using licence plate recognition systems, officers tracked the motorcycle as it travelled through several intersections, including Sala Daeng in Bang Rak district. The footage showed the vehicle continuing south towards Sathorn.

Further review of camera footage led officers to a parking area beside Wat Yannawa on Charoen Krung Road. At approximately 11.00pm, police arrived at the location and found a man standing next to a motorcycle matching the description provided by the victim.

Officers identified themselves and inspected the vehicle. The registration number and appearance confirmed it was the stolen motorcycle. The suspect, later identified as Mr. Wanchalerm, aged 25, admitted to taking the vehicle after being questioned at the scene.

According to police, the suspect told investigators he intended to sell the motorcycle to obtain money for personal expenses, including topping up an online gaming account. No weapons or additional stolen property were found during the search.

The arrest followed instructions from senior officers at Metropolitan Police Division 6, who ordered a rapid response after the theft report was filed. Investigators said the quick recovery was due to the extensive CCTV network in the area and coordinated monitoring of traffic routes.

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the investigating team at Pathumwan Police Station. He was initially charged with theft committed at night. The recovered motorcycle was seized as evidence and will be returned to its owner following legal procedures.

Details of the case were reported by Khaosod, which cited police briefings and CCTV findings during the investigation.