Bangkok’s ‘green lung’ boosted by Thai-Norwegian push

Bangkok’s “green lung” is breathing easier thanks to Bangchak Corporation’s bold reforestation push, now earning praise from the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC).

The chamber, which counts Bangchak as a premium member, has put the energy giant’s environmental mission in the spotlight as it drives sustainability and biodiversity work in Bang Kachao, Samut Prakan province.

Bangchak, led by Senior Executive Vice President of Sustainability Management and Corporate Communications, Gloyta Nathalang, joined community leaders, conservationists and local athletes to plant rare mangrove species at the Bangchak Fulfilling Societal Happiness Forest Park.

“This is not just about planting trees. It’s about restoring ecosystems, protecting biodiversity, and educating the next generation on why conservation matters.”

The event marked the second year of the initiative, which has already strengthened the mangrove belt along key areas of Bang Kachao. Known as the capital’s “green lung” for its dense forests and ability to absorb pollution, the area has become a focal point for both community and corporate-led conservation.

The TNCC said the project highlights how cross-sector collaboration can deliver measurable benefits.

“Bangchak’s work in Bang Kachao shows the power of business working hand-in-hand with local communities to safeguard the environment.”

Bangchak has made sustainability a core part of its corporate identity, pushing forward with carbon reduction targets and renewable energy projects alongside its conservation programmes. Its involvement in Bang Kachao is designed to combine environmental protection with community engagement, ensuring residents benefit directly from improved air quality, better flood defences, and eco-tourism opportunities, reported ScandAsia.

Gloyta, who also serves as a board member of the TNCC, said that engaging people at a grassroots level was key to long-term impact.

“The forest park is a living classroom. It inspires not only environmental responsibility but also pride among those who live here.”

The initiative has been praised as a model for how private companies can deliver genuine social impact while reinforcing Thailand’s climate resilience.

With Bangkok choking under traffic fumes and rapid urbanisation, Bangchak’s green drive is being seen as a vital line of defence for the city’s future sustainability.