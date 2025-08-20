Pheu Thai shuts down Prayut comeback rumours

Party backs suspended PM Paetongtarn as court hearing looms on leaked audio scandal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
18 minutes ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Rumours of a shocking political U-turn have been flatly denied by the Pheu Thai Party, following claims they planned to nominate former coup leader and ex-Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha as their next candidate for premier.

Slamming the speculation as fake news, Pheu Thai Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong told reporters the rumour had nothing to do with the party and dismissed any suggestion of a political reunion with the Bhumjaithai Party, a former coalition partner now in opposition.

“We’ve never considered Prayut for any role. This didn’t come from us.”

Instead, the party reaffirmed its full backing for suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose fate now rests with the Constitutional Court. The court is set to rule on August 29 in an ethics case involving a controversial leaked audio clip.

Photo courtesy of Thai Newsroom

Paetongtarn was suspended from duty on July 1 following a complaint from a group of senators. The case centres around a private phone call with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, in which she allegedly criticised a Thai military commander and attempted to appease Hun Sen over a sensitive border dispute.

The call, leaked on June 18, coincided with rising tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. Sorawong confirmed that the party has not prepared any backup plan should the embattled leader be removed from office.

“She will be at the hearing on Thursday [tomorrow]—her 39th birthday. I believe in her innocence. Nothing can pressure the Constitutional Court. The decision will rest on facts and evidence.”

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting for the court to allow public viewing of the testimonies.

Bangkok Post reported that former senator Somchai Sawangkarn and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua have both called for a live broadcast of the proceedings, arguing that public trust is at stake.

Somchai warned National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad not to protect Paetongtarn at the expense of national security.

“This hearing should be made public. People want to hear the truth first-hand.

“If the proceedings are televised, the public will see for themselves whether the testimony is honest.”

