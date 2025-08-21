Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 30 year old woman was found deceased under mysterious circumstances in a vehicle during a journey from Pattani to Betong in Yala province. Relatives were puzzled, as she was initially fine before losing consciousness and passing away at 4.30pm yesterday, August 20.

Police from the Mueang Yala Police Station received notification from rescue workers about the death of an individual inside a car at PTT petrol station 418, located in the inbound lane to Yala city, Tha Sap subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province. Police promptly informed their supervisors and proceeded to the scene for investigation.

Upon arrival, the body of 30 year old Yamiya Lotaleang was discovered inside the vehicle. Initial inquiries with her relatives revealed that she had been travelling from Pattani with the intention of reaching Betong.

During the journey, she suddenly lost consciousness, prompting her relatives to contact rescue services. However, by the time rescue personnel arrived, she had already passed away. The case has been handed over to the investigating officer for further proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on August 9, a man was found dead in an unusual position on a marble bench at the entrance of Nong Ri Health Centre in Mueang, Chon Buri. He carried no identification but had around 3,000 baht in cash and a 200-kyat Myanmar note. Authorities are investigating the cause of death.

Police were notified at 3pm and, along with relevant agencies, arrived at the scene. The deceased, estimated to be around 40 years old, was initially believed to have been intoxicated and fallen from the bench. A pack of cigarettes was also found, suggesting he might have been a Myanmar migrant worker.

The man who discovered the body said he was riding his motorcycle to open his nearby tyre shop when he noticed the personin an odd position. Thinking he was drunk, he asked locals to check on him, as the man was unfamiliar in the area.

