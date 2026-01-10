Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown

Published: January 10, 2026, 3:14 PM
115 1 minute read
Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown
Photo via Khaosod

Police in Surin Province have arrested 15 members of a motorcycle gang following a coordinated crackdown on illegal street racing, seizing 14 motorcycles and securing prison sentences without suspension for several offenders.

The operation took place on January 10, 2026, after repeated complaints from residents about large groups of motorcycles racing through central areas of Mueang Surin District. The activity was reported to have disrupted traffic, created excessive noise, and posed safety risks to other road users.

At 12.48pm, Surin Provincial Police confirmed that Pol. Maj. Gen. Sukon Sriarun, commander of Surin Provincial Police, ordered an urgent operation led by Pol. Col. Chainarong Boonduang, deputy commander, with support from crime prevention, suppression, and aerial investigation units.

Police traced the group to routes beginning near a department store and extending towards the high bridge in Kae Yai Subdistrict. Officers intercepted the riders during a coordinated sweep, detaining 15 suspects and confiscating 14 motorcycles believed to have been used in illegal racing.

Photo via Khaosod

Initial investigations identified four adult suspects who were immediately charged. Court proceedings were conducted shortly after the arrests. Three of the adults were sentenced to one month in prison and fined 3,300 baht each. The court ruled that the sentences would not be suspended. Another adult suspect, who was found to have a prior history involving drug-related offences, received a longer sentence of one month and 10 days in prison without suspension.

Police confirmed that the remaining 10 individuals are juveniles. Their cases will be handled separately under youth justice procedures. Authorities also stated that legal action against parents or guardians is under consideration, depending on the outcome of further investigation.

Police said the operation was carried out in line with broader efforts to reduce street racing and maintain public order. Officers noted that similar enforcement actions would continue in response to ongoing complaints.

Details of the arrests and court rulings were reported by Khaosod, which has been following enforcement measures against illegal motorcycle racing in Surin and other provinces.

Surin Provincial Police reiterated that riding motorcycles in a manner that endangers public safety remains a criminal offence and warned that future violations would be dealt with strictly under the law.

