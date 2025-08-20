British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash

Mother-of-two killed in horrific crash; suspect may have fled the country

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
185 1 minute read
British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | Thaiger
Pictures from British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

A British tourist is staring at a decade behind bars after a Thai woman he allegedly struck while pulling a motorbike stunt in Pattaya died in hospital.

The 22 year old British national, Brandon Mills, from Doncaster, was riding a rented scooter on one wheel when he ploughed into 49 year old Churairat Petchraksa outside a bar on Thursday, August 14.

CCTV footage captured the shocking collision, which flung Churairat across the road. Rescue workers found her lying in a pool of blood in the Soi Bong Koch 8 area around 11pm. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later.

“The suspect was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but he admitted causing the accident,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthiporn Tangchuthaveesap of Pattaya City Police.

“We are awaiting a forensic report into the cause of death. He will not be allowed to leave Thailand.”

British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | News by Thaiger

Mills was initially charged with reckless driving causing serious injury—punishable by up to three years in prison. With Churairat’s death, the charge has been upgraded to reckless driving causing death, which carries a maximum of 10 years in jail and a fine of 200,000 baht.

Related Articles

The British man has been released from custody but had his passport seized and has already paid Churairat’s family 30,000 baht in compensation for medical costs, according to ASEAN Now and Newsflare.

Friends described Churairat, a mother of two, as “everyone’s angel”.

One mourner wrote:

“Churairat was like a mother to me. She did not harm anyone. I hope there will be justice for her.”

British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | News by Thaiger

British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | News by Thaiger

Pattaya locals claimed the Brit was beaten by angry onlookers immediately after the crash. Online rumours suggest he may have fled illegally across a neighbouring border, though police have not confirmed this. Police are compiling evidence and witness statements for prosecutors.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited debate over Pattaya’s troubled reputation as “Sin City”—a tourist hotspot notorious for accidents, crime, and alcohol-fuelled chaos, despite government efforts to rebrand it as a family-friendly destination.

Latest Thailand News
Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts | Thaiger Phuket News

Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts

3 minutes ago
British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash

35 minutes ago
Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | Thaiger Aviation News

Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

1 hour ago
EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight | Thaiger Pattaya News

EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

2 hours ago
Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

2 hours ago
Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

2 hours ago
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

2 hours ago
Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge | Thaiger Business News

Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge

2 hours ago
Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

4 hours ago
Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

4 hours ago
Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge

4 hours ago
Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen | Thaiger Crime News

Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen

4 hours ago
Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

5 hours ago
Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

5 hours ago
Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

5 hours ago
Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

5 hours ago
Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations | Thaiger Crime News

Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations

5 hours ago
Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

5 hours ago
Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife

5 hours ago
Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown

5 hours ago
Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields | Thaiger Crime News

Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

6 hours ago
Teen girl admits to arranging classmates&#8217; prostitution for commission | Thaiger Crime News

Teen girl admits to arranging classmates’ prostitution for commission

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
185 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x