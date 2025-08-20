British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash

A British tourist is staring at a decade behind bars after a Thai woman he allegedly struck while pulling a motorbike stunt in Pattaya died in hospital.

The 22 year old British national, Brandon Mills, from Doncaster, was riding a rented scooter on one wheel when he ploughed into 49 year old Churairat Petchraksa outside a bar on Thursday, August 14.

CCTV footage captured the shocking collision, which flung Churairat across the road. Rescue workers found her lying in a pool of blood in the Soi Bong Koch 8 area around 11pm. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later.

“The suspect was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but he admitted causing the accident,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthiporn Tangchuthaveesap of Pattaya City Police.

“We are awaiting a forensic report into the cause of death. He will not be allowed to leave Thailand.”

Mills was initially charged with reckless driving causing serious injury—punishable by up to three years in prison. With Churairat’s death, the charge has been upgraded to reckless driving causing death, which carries a maximum of 10 years in jail and a fine of 200,000 baht.

The British man has been released from custody but had his passport seized and has already paid Churairat’s family 30,000 baht in compensation for medical costs, according to ASEAN Now and Newsflare.

Friends described Churairat, a mother of two, as “everyone’s angel”.

One mourner wrote:

“Churairat was like a mother to me. She did not harm anyone. I hope there will be justice for her.”

Pattaya locals claimed the Brit was beaten by angry onlookers immediately after the crash. Online rumours suggest he may have fled illegally across a neighbouring border, though police have not confirmed this. Police are compiling evidence and witness statements for prosecutors.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited debate over Pattaya’s troubled reputation as “Sin City”—a tourist hotspot notorious for accidents, crime, and alcohol-fuelled chaos, despite government efforts to rebrand it as a family-friendly destination.