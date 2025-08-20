Glass door shatters at Bangkok mall, injuring children

Victim says accident happens without warning as netizens clash over cause

Photo via Facebook/ Drama-addict

A Thai woman issued a warning on social media after her daughter and nephew were injured when a glass door shattered at a shopping mall in Silom, Bangkok.

The woman shared dashcam footage of the incident, along with photographs of the scene, on the Facebook page Drama-addict yesterday, August 19. The page published her account, which read…

“Hi, I have something to share. My family and I visited a shopping mall together, and the incident happened just as we were about to leave. The entire glass door broke, and the glass cut the children. Small pieces of glass also got into my husband’s shoes and clothes.”

The woman explained that she received the dashcam video from a passing driver who was near the scene at the time. She stressed that the children opened the glass door normally when it suddenly shattered.

Thai netizens expressed mixed views, with some suggesting the children pushed the door too forcefully, creating pressure on its hinges and causing it to break. Others urged parents not to allow children to open heavy glass doors alone for safety reasons.

children injured by broken glass door at Bangkok shopping mall
Photo via Facebook/ Drama-addict

Some users pointed out that spontaneous glass breakage might be to blame, similar to a previous incident at a Bangkok condominium.

Jessada Denduangboripant, a science communicator and lecturer in the Department of Biology at Chulalongkorn University, previously explained that such breakages could result from a range of factors, including minor damage during installation, a tight frame, internal flaws in the glass, or exposure to heat and wind.

Glass door shattered over children
Photo via Facebook/ Drama-addict

In a later interview with Channel 3, the woman insisted that the children had not pushed the door hard, as some netizens had claimed. She said she had even warned them not to push it too strongly just before it shattered.

While the shopping mall did not provide her family with an explanation for the cause of the breakage, it apologised and presented them with a gift basket.

Shopping mall glass door shattered
Photo via Facebook/ Drama-addict

