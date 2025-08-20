Thailand video news | Free domestic flights spark travel surge for 200,000 tourists, Pattaya nightlife under the microscope in safety sweep

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories shaping the nation—from free domestic flights aimed at boosting tourism and falling arrival forecasts, to tighter mobile banking rules designed to protect vulnerable users. They also cover Pattaya’s nightlife inspections, a crackdown on illegal water taps in Jomtien, and fresh concerns over police corruption. Plus, Thailand highlights Alien: Earth filming sites to attract visitors, while Bangkok’s Banthat Thong Road prepares for a comeback as a world street-food hub.

Nok Air, with government backing, is offering free domestic flights to international travellers who show their inbound flight stubs. The promotion runs through November. Each participating Thai airline will provide 60,000 seats under the scheme. The aim is to boost domestic travel and strengthen the wider tourism sector. Officials expect strong demand as tourists find it easier and cheaper to explore the country. Moreover, the plan supports the government’s broader strategy to increase the economic benefits of foreign arrivals.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry reports a 7% drop in foreign arrivals so far this year. As a result, the 2025 forecast has been cut again—from 37 million to 33 million. This remains well below the nearly 40 million visitors recorded in 2019. Analysts link the decline to rising regional competition, global economic weakness, and ongoing concerns about safety and infrastructure. In addition, higher living costs and weaker foreign currencies continue to discourage many travellers.

The Bank of Thailand has set new daily transfer limits for mobile banking. Users under 15 and over 65 with new accounts face limits of 30,000–50,000 baht. The goal is to protect vulnerable groups from rising scams by limiting potential losses. This move is part of wider efforts to secure Thailand’s digital finance system. Furthermore, it shows the central bank’s commitment to stronger consumer protection and financial integrity.

Authorities in Pattaya carried out late-night inspections at venues including T25 Beer & Bistro and Sangkasi 90. They checked liquor licenses, permits, and customer IDs, while also conducting random drug tests. No illegal substances or violations were found. However, inspectors made sure lighting and music levels allowed for proper checks. The operation reflects a renewed push for safety compliance. In turn, officials hope the effort will protect tourists and reinforce the city’s reputation.

Authorities in Jomtien discovered and dismantled illegal waterworks during a street raid. A routine check turned serious when officers uncovered unauthorised setups. The incident highlights the ongoing abuse of local infrastructure. While details remain limited, the raid shows stronger enforcement against hidden utilities. Above all, officials stress that public resources must be protected for both residents and visitors.

After a gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat, gamblers accused police officers of taking 50,000 baht in seized funds. The money should have been kept as evidence. The claim raises fresh concerns about corruption and the misuse of public trust. Both locals and observers demand stronger accountability in police operations. Consequently, calls for reform and oversight have grown louder.

Thailand is promoting the scenic filming sites of Alien: Earth, now streaming on Disney+. Filming took place in seven provinces, including Bangkok, Phang Nga, and Krabi. The project represents the country’s largest foreign production in over 30 years. It cost 2.8 billion baht and employed 16,000 Thai crew members. By spotlighting these sites, the government hopes to boost cultural tourism and attract international attention.

Bangkok’s famous Banthat Thong Road is set for revival. Once drawing 40,000 daily visitors, the district will be revitalised through a project by the Commerce Ministry and Chulalongkorn University. The plan includes night street-food festivals, eco-friendly upgrades, and training for vendors in AI, marketing, and finance. A central committee will oversee progress. With these steps, leaders aim to restore the area’s global street-food reputation. Both officials and vendors believe the initiative will bring fresh energy to the community.