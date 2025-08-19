Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Officers reportedly took 50,000 baht intended for case evidence

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Photo via Channel 8

Gamblers in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat accused police officers of taking 50,000 baht in cash, which should have been presented as evidence in a criminal case.

A member of the Thung Song District Office, Chanin Jaidee, shared details of the alleged corruption with Channel 8 in the hope of seeking justice for gamblers arrested on August 13. Chanin revealed that he was present at the scene that day and was almost arrested, despite not participating in the gambling activities.

Chanin explained that locals attended a funeral ceremony at a temple and began playing hi-lo (a popular gambling game in Thailand) once the ceremony ended. Police officers raided the temple at about 9pm and arrested 13 gamblers. According to Chanin, each gambler was shocked when one officer allegedly threatened them with an M16 rifle.

The suspects attempted to flee but were unsuccessful. Chanin stated that he was standing outside a bathroom near the group but did not join the game. Police initially mistook him for one of the suspects.

Chanin went on to explain that the gamblers were taken to the police station for further legal proceedings. Officers recorded that the cash seized from them amounted to 710 baht. However, the gamblers insisted that more than 50,000 baht had been circulating in the game and accused the officers of pocketing the rest.

Gamblurs accuse police of stealing cash
Chanin Jaidee | Photo via Channel 8

According to Chanin, a security camera above the gambling table captured the moment officers grabbed money from the table, though the exact amount was unclear. Matichon reported that while the total may not have reached 50,000 baht, it was certainly higher than the 710 baht recorded by police.

This prompted one of the arrested suspects to file a counter-complaint against the officers at the scene, accusing them of embezzlement and misconduct.

Police raid gambling den and allegedly steal cash
Photo via Matichon

Additionally, some residents claimed that gambling at funerals and other religious ceremonies was possible if sufficient bribes were paid to police officers and relevant government officials. They alleged that each department demanded between 1,000 and 2,000 baht from locals who wished to gamble, in return for turning a blind eye to the activity.

Some residents also showed transfer slips and notes documenting the bribes they had paid, which they shared with the Channel 8 news team.

As of now, the accused police officers have not stepped forward to clarify the matter or defend themselves.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
