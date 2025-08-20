Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

Patong Police are currently awaiting a medical report before proceeding with charges against foreign tourists involved in a violent incident with a Thai motorbike rental operator in Patong. The assault, which occurred on August 10, involved six people identified as Arab.

The suspects were reportedly arrested by August 14, following a video of the attack being shown to Nirat Phongsitthaworn, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration. He instructed the Kathu District Chief to investigate the incident.

However, details such as the names, ages, and nationalities of those arrested remain undisclosed, and it is unclear if the suspects are still in custody.

Despite the Kathu District Office’s announcement on August 18 regarding deportation procedures, Patong Police have not yet filed charges. Police Lieutenant Chittawan Pengkaew, the investigating officer, confirmed that the case is ongoing and the suspects are not yet deported.

The victim, who suffered a broken jaw and ribs, was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination. According to Pol. Lt. Chittawan, the medical report is necessary to determine the extent of the injuries before any charges can be filed.

Kathu Deputy District Chief Sikarin Aninbon reviewed the case at Patong Police Station and continues to monitor developments. The tourists and their embassy representatives have requested a swift resolution so they can return home.

The incident occurred at Rolling Stone All Tour on Soi Patong Centre, Phra Metta Rd, at approximately 9pm on August 10. The altercation began when one of the tourists rented a Honda X-ADV 750cc motorcycle and damaged it during a test ride.

A dispute over compensation ensued, with the shop demanding 50,000 baht (US$1,535), while the tourist offered 10,000 baht (US$307), leading to a physical confrontation, reported The Phuket News.

Additionally, one of the tourists has filed a counter-report, claiming assault by a Thai person.