Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid

Officials crack down on rogue digs after Soi 5 scandal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
108 1 minute read
Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

It was a routine inspection that turned into a shocking discovery—Jomtien municipal officers have busted an unauthorised excavation on Soi 5, near Wat Boon Kanjanaram, where a rogue operator had secretly tapped into Pattaya’s water system.

During the inspection, officials uncovered a freshly dug site with evidence of an illegal water connection. The engineer behind the operation was swiftly summoned to Jomtien municipal offices, where he now faces fines and legal action under strict regulations.

“This type of behaviour is not only unlawful but also dangerous,” a municipal spokesperson said. “Anyone wishing to connect to public utilities must follow proper procedures to protect the safety of the community.”

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | News by Thaiger

Local officials are keen to stress that digging without approval poses serious risks, from burst pipes and water contamination to undermining already fragile road surfaces. Residents were quick to voice their frustration, pointing out that such cowboy construction is far from rare.

“Every time someone digs without permission, the roads get torn up. The repairs are often just patches, and within weeks, we’re back to square one with potholes everywhere.”

Others pointed to larger-scale issues that have gone unchecked. Several locals highlighted the case of Kaset Sin fruit shop on Soi 5, which they say has encroached onto the road for weeks without any municipal inspection.

Related Articles

“Small offences get fined, but bigger businesses seem to get away with it,” one shop owner said.

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | News by Thaiger

The incident shines a light on the growing problem of unauthorised digs and encroachments in Pattaya, where rapid development often outpaces regulation. Officials insist they are stepping up monitoring to ensure that no one—from individual operators to large businesses—sidesteps the law, reported Pattaya Mail.

Municipal engineers are now carrying out further checks in the surrounding area to see if similar illegal connections have been made. Those caught risk hefty fines, legal action and the forced removal of unapproved infrastructure.

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | News by Thaiger

For residents already weary of crumbling streets and endless patchwork fixes, the crackdown can’t come soon enough.

As one frustrated local put it: “If officials don’t get serious about this, Pattaya’s roads will be nothing but holes and water leaks.”

Latest Thailand News
Thailand goes all in on AI—but can it be trusted? | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand goes all in on AI—but can it be trusted?

10 seconds ago
Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid

24 minutes ago
Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger Thailand News

Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat

31 minutes ago
Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists

50 minutes ago
Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend&#8217;s girlfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend’s girlfriend

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub

2 hours ago
Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances

2 hours ago
Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again

3 hours ago
Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse

3 hours ago
Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand

4 hours ago
Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam | Thaiger Crime News

Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

4 hours ago
Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory

4 hours ago
Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

4 hours ago
Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

4 hours ago
Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

6 hours ago
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

6 hours ago
Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio

6 hours ago
Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

6 hours ago
Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand

7 hours ago
Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

7 hours ago
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand News

Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

7 hours ago
Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

7 hours ago
Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

7 hours ago
Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
108 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x