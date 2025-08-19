Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid

It was a routine inspection that turned into a shocking discovery—Jomtien municipal officers have busted an unauthorised excavation on Soi 5, near Wat Boon Kanjanaram, where a rogue operator had secretly tapped into Pattaya’s water system.

During the inspection, officials uncovered a freshly dug site with evidence of an illegal water connection. The engineer behind the operation was swiftly summoned to Jomtien municipal offices, where he now faces fines and legal action under strict regulations.

“This type of behaviour is not only unlawful but also dangerous,” a municipal spokesperson said. “Anyone wishing to connect to public utilities must follow proper procedures to protect the safety of the community.”

Local officials are keen to stress that digging without approval poses serious risks, from burst pipes and water contamination to undermining already fragile road surfaces. Residents were quick to voice their frustration, pointing out that such cowboy construction is far from rare.

“Every time someone digs without permission, the roads get torn up. The repairs are often just patches, and within weeks, we’re back to square one with potholes everywhere.”

Others pointed to larger-scale issues that have gone unchecked. Several locals highlighted the case of Kaset Sin fruit shop on Soi 5, which they say has encroached onto the road for weeks without any municipal inspection.

“Small offences get fined, but bigger businesses seem to get away with it,” one shop owner said.

The incident shines a light on the growing problem of unauthorised digs and encroachments in Pattaya, where rapid development often outpaces regulation. Officials insist they are stepping up monitoring to ensure that no one—from individual operators to large businesses—sidesteps the law, reported Pattaya Mail.

Municipal engineers are now carrying out further checks in the surrounding area to see if similar illegal connections have been made. Those caught risk hefty fines, legal action and the forced removal of unapproved infrastructure.

For residents already weary of crumbling streets and endless patchwork fixes, the crackdown can’t come soon enough.

As one frustrated local put it: “If officials don’t get serious about this, Pattaya’s roads will be nothing but holes and water leaks.”