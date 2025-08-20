Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

Outgoing chief raises alarm over looming shortages and unfinished projects

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket is bracing for a major leadership change. From October 1, Saransak Srikruaneth will take the reins as governor, replacing Sophon Suwannarat, who bows out after a turbulent two-year term.

The Cabinet confirmed Saransak’s appointment on Monday, August 18, following his transfer from the Ministry of Interior’s Inspector General’s office.

For Sophon, whose retirement begins on September 30, the end of his tenure comes with a blunt warning: Phuket’s development is hanging by a thread.

“We’ve only been able to solve four wastewater problems so far because of budget constraints. The Governor’s Office has just 170 million baht a year to tackle several major issues.”

Photo of Saransak Srikruaneth

The outgoing governor stressed his support for Phuket’s draft proposal for special self-governing status, which could give the island greater autonomy over budgets and projects. But he warned that unless Parliament acts before dissolution, the proposal will lapse.

Sophon pointed to critical infrastructure as proof of progress under his watch, including expressway tunnels backed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and a new road near Wat Tha Ruea.

Waste management remains urgent, with a second incinerator to be completed next year and long-term plans underway for another site.

Water supply is an even bigger worry.

“Next year, Phuket may face shortages as real estate development adds 16,000 housing units. Even this year, between January and April, we struggled and had to pump water from disused mines.”

Plans are being studied to pipe water from Surat Thani’s Cheow Lan Dam via Krabi and Phang Nga to Phuket, reported The Phuket News.

Photo of Cheow Lan Dam courtesy of Khaosok Travel

Sophon also lamented the lack of coalition MPs representing Phuket in Parliament.

“Without representation, getting approval for projects is more difficult. That’s why I call on the people and media to keep pushing.”

Though retiring to Loei province, Sophon vowed to remain engaged.

“I’ll continue to push for Phuket people’s interests. The new governor has asked me to provide guidance, and I’ll stay connected.”

