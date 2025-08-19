Bangkok’s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub

Bangkok’s famous Banthat Thong Road could soon rival the world’s top foodie destinations after the Commerce Ministry unveiled bold plans to transform it into a global street food landmark.

Once packed with up to 40,000 visitors a day, the bustling stretch has seen numbers dwindle amid rising rents, falling Thai spending power, and tougher competition. Business operators say survival has become increasingly difficult.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said the government recognises the area’s untapped potential.

“We intend to develop Banthat Thong Road as a global landmark for street food.”

He outlined four urgent measures to revive its fortunes.

The proposals include:

Local business representatives stressed the urgency of action, citing sharp declines in foot traffic. They urged closer government-university cooperation to establish Banthat Thong Road as a Creative Economy District that would highlight its cultural and commercial value.

Chulalongkorn University, which owns much of the land, has pledged support. Plans include Night Street Food festivals, environmental initiatives, and cost-reduction programmes.

“We have continued to enhance the landscape along Banthat Thong Road, aiming to support the city’s expansion, both in the present and for future needs,” said University President Assistant Charasphat Preuksarattnawut.

Chulalongkorn is also moving beyond its role as landlord, aiming to form genuine partnerships with vendors. As part of the Roundtable Project, entrepreneurs will gain access to advice and training in fields like artificial intelligence, finance, marketing, and taxation, reported Bangkok Post.

Business-matching events are also being organised to directly connect food vendors with producers, cutting raw material costs.