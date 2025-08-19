Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again

Tourism slump forces officials to slash this year's visitor forecast

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Thailand’s tourism dreams have hit another bump after the Tourism and Sports Ministry revealed foreign arrivals plunged by more than 7% this year, forcing officials to scale back growth forecasts yet again.

From January 1 to August 17, the country welcomed 20.81 million international visitors, down 7.04% compared to the same period last year. Despite the overall decline, China remains the largest source market, sending 2.93 million travellers to Thailand’s beaches, temples and malls.

The figures come as a blow to Thailand’s hopes of regaining its status as one of the world’s most visited destinations. Yesterday, August 18, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) revised its annual forecast for tourist arrivals from 37 million to 33 million. That’s still a sizeable crowd, but far short of the nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic decimated global travel.

Analysts say the decline reflects ongoing challenges in attracting big-spending visitors amid regional competition and global economic uncertainty. Rising costs of living, weaker foreign currencies, and concerns over safety and infrastructure have also been cited as factors weighing on demand.

Industry insiders warn that Thailand cannot rely solely on its reputation as a holiday hotspot.

“We need to diversify markets and improve infrastructure if we want to compete with destinations like Vietnam and Malaysia.”

The drop in arrivals also casts a shadow over the government’s broader economic outlook. Tourism accounts for roughly 12% of Thailand’s GDP, and policymakers had been banking on a strong High Season to drive growth.

The downgrade from the NESDC signals more pressure on Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira’s administration to roll out measures to stimulate both spending and sentiment, reported Bangkok Post.

Still, there are glimmers of hope. Flights from Europe are steadily increasing, and Middle Eastern markets have shown resilience, while officials are banking on upcoming festivals and visa-free entry schemes to lure more travellers in the final quarter.

