Thailand video news | Thailand rolls out new digital immigration app to shorten arrival queues, Empower foundation submits bill seeking legal protections for sex workers

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a new digital immigration app rolling out aiming to shorten arrival lines, then, we’ll do a deep dive on Thailand’s alleged ‘Taxi Mafia’ as the killing of a driver on Koh Samui exposes deeper problems in the tourist transport industry, also, an Australian influencer was removed from a flight following concerns regarding his recent cosmetic surgery, a little later we’ll give you the lowdown on the upcoming Pride Parade hitting the streets of Bangkok this weekend, and finally there’s a new bid to create legal protections for sex workers, but will it find success in parliament?

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has introduced a new mobile application designed to speed up entry procedures for foreign travellers. The Thailand Immigration Management System, known as THIM, allows visitors to submit arrival card information digitally before reaching the country. Available on Apple and Android devices, the app uses AI-powered passport scanning for initial registration, with returning travellers expected to provide fewer updates on later trips. Officials aim to reduce processing times at border checkpoints to under three minutes while keeping existing security screening measures in place. Future upgrades are expected to include online visa extensions, digital 90-day reporting and expanded automated border clearance options.

The killing of 31-year-old taxi driver Sikharin Phromcharoen on Koh Samui has renewed attention on territorial control within transport services in popular tourist destinations. He was reportedly shot after collecting a foreign passenger in an area claimed by another local taxi network, despite allegedly already paying a monthly fee to operate. Police arrested one suspect on a charge of premeditated murder, while several others remained wanted and the victim’s family requested protection. The report describes so-called taxi mafia networks as informal groups controlling pick-up zones around piers, airports, hotels and beaches, particularly where public transport alternatives are limited. It argues that weak enforcement, restricted competition and resistance to ride-hailing services have allowed inflated prices and intimidation to continue in places including Koh Samui, Phuket and Pattaya.

Australian online streamer Ronan Androgenic was removed from a Jetstar flight departing Thailand after cabin crew judged him unfit to travel. The 25-year-old Brisbane-based influencer had recently undergone cosmetic procedures in Thailand and appeared on board with visible facial swelling and compression garments. Staff reportedly became concerned after he appeared drowsy and struggled to communicate clearly shortly after boarding. Androgenic maintained that he had medical clearance to fly, but airline personnel said this did not guarantee permission to remain on the aircraft. The confrontation escalated when he became angry and verbally abusive towards staff after being told he would need to leave the flight.

Workers at a water retention weir construction site in Amnat Charoen made a dangerous discovery when a mortar round fell from a concrete mixer truck during a pour. The object dropped out near the end of the work, and employees initially believed it was a discarded bottle before recognising that it resembled an explosive device. Police in Mueang Amnat Charoen contacted an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, which confirmed that the object was a mortar round. Workers suspected it had entered the concrete mixture through sand dredged from the Mekong River. The device was safely removed for destruction, with one worker warning that an explosion during the pour could have caused deaths or serious injuries.

Twelve officials at Ban Huad Subdistrict Office in Lampang developed diarrhoea and dizziness after eating insects collected from a tree outside their workplace. The insects were identified as giant scale insects, which are larger than common varieties and attach themselves to tree bark to feed on sap. One official initially ate the insects with salt and rice without becoming ill, prompting colleagues to deep-fry more of them and share the food. Most of those affected experienced mild symptoms, while three were taken to the hospital for further examination. The exact cause of the illness has not been confirmed, although theories include the insects absorbing substances from the monkey pod tree or being mistaken for an edible species.

Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 is being held under the banner “Road to Bangkok WorldPride 2030,” as organisers seek to position the capital as a future host city for the global celebration. The programme includes the Bangkok Pride Awards, the Bangkok Pride Forum, the Drag Bangkok Festival and the main parade on Sunday, May 31. The parade is scheduled to run from 2 pm to 10 pm along a 3.8-kilometre route beginning at Naradhiwas Intersection and concluding at Thepha-Hasadin Stadium. More than 150 parade floats are expected, while Rama I Road between Pathumwan Intersection and Chalermpao Intersection will be closed from 4 pm to 7 pm. Entry is free for individuals, with organisers encouraging travellers in the Silom, Sathorn and Rama I areas to plan ahead or use the BTS.

South Korea has appointed Thai rapper Danupha Khanatheerakul, better known as Milli, as an honorary public diplomacy supporter. Ambassador Park Yongmin presented her with an appointment letter at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand on May 15 under the KETH Supporters project. The embassy praised Milli for helping promote both Thai and South Korean culture while encouraging stronger communication between the two countries. Her appointment follows her historic appearance on the South Korean rap competition Show Me The Money, where she became the first foreign contestant to reach the final round and finished fourth. The recognition also drew attention to her earlier experience in 2022, when visa issues prevented her from entering South Korea for a scheduled music festival performance.

The Empower Foundation has submitted a draft bill to parliament calling for the decriminalisation of sex work and improved labour protections for people in the industry. The proposal seeks to replace Thailand’s 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act, which currently criminalises voluntary sex work. Under the proposed Sex Service Provider Protection Act, sex work would be treated as legitimate labour with rights and safeguards similar to those available in other professions. Empower representatives said the bill is focused on respecting individual choices and reducing exploitation, discrimination and safety risks rather than promoting the industry. The proposal will now face parliamentary consideration and wider debate over workers’ rights, public safety and Thailand’s legal approach to sex work.