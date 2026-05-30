Fuel prices drop in Thailand as global oil prices fall

Oil prices have fallen for the second consecutive day as of May 30, with updated figures now in effect at PTT, Bangchak, PT, Caltex, and Shell stations across Thailand. The new prices took effect at 5am.

The Energy Policy and Planning Office, under the Ministry of Energy, released the latest fuel price updates.

PTT (May 30, 2026)

Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre

Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre

Premium Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht/litre

Benzine 95: 52.49 baht/litre

Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre

Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre

Premium Diesel: 58.25 baht/litre

Bangchak (May 30, 2026)

Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre

Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre

Premium Gasohol 95: 53.44 baht/litre

Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre

Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre

Premium Diesel: 58.25 baht/litre

PT (May 30, 2026)

Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre

Benzine 95: 52.99 baht/litre

Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre

Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre

Shell (May 30, 2026)

Gasohol 95: 43.40 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 38.40 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 43.03 baht/litre

Premium Gasohol 95: 49.84 baht/litre

Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre

Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre

Premium Diesel: 49.84 baht/litre

Caltex (May 30, 2026)

Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre

Benzine 95: 53.41 baht/litre

Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre

Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre

Premium Diesel: 58.25 baht/litre

The Fuel Fund Executive Committee (FFEC) had already cut all fuel prices by 0.85 baht per litre on May 8, in line with falling global market prices. Further reductions are scheduled from tomorrow, with diesel dropping 1.20 baht per litre to a pump price of 41.70 baht, benzine falling 0.60 baht, and gasohol also reduced by 0.60 baht, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war? Drivers are paying more at the pump due to the Iran war. Thailand’s refining margin surged from two baht per litre to 17 baht in April, driven by quintupled freight costs and insurance premiums 100 times above normal. Energy minister Akanat Promphan held urgent talks with refineries on April 7 to examine actual costs. The government is weighing profit caps and fund clawbacks to lower pump prices before Songkran.