Fuel prices drop in Thailand as global oil prices fall
Oil prices have fallen for the second consecutive day as of May 30, with updated figures now in effect at PTT, Bangchak, PT, Caltex, and Shell stations across Thailand. The new prices took effect at 5am.
The Energy Policy and Planning Office, under the Ministry of Energy, released the latest fuel price updates.
PTT (May 30, 2026)
- Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht/litre
- Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre
- Premium Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht/litre
- Benzine 95: 52.49 baht/litre
- Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre
- Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre
- Premium Diesel: 58.25 baht/litre
Bangchak (May 30, 2026)
- Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht/litre
- Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre
- Premium Gasohol 95: 53.44 baht/litre
- Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre
- Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre
- Premium Diesel: 58.25 baht/litre
PT (May 30, 2026)
- Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre
- Benzine 95: 52.99 baht/litre
- Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre
- Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre
Shell (May 30, 2026)
- Gasohol 95: 43.40 baht/litre
- Gasohol E20: 38.40 baht/litre
- Gasohol 91: 43.03 baht/litre
- Premium Gasohol 95: 49.84 baht/litre
- Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre
- Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre
- Premium Diesel: 49.84 baht/litre
Caltex (May 30, 2026)
- Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht/litre
- Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht/litre
- Benzine 95: 53.41 baht/litre
- Diesel: 40.70 baht/litre
- Diesel B20: 35.20 baht/litre
- Premium Diesel: 58.25 baht/litre
The Fuel Fund Executive Committee (FFEC) had already cut all fuel prices by 0.85 baht per litre on May 8, in line with falling global market prices. Further reductions are scheduled from tomorrow, with diesel dropping 1.20 baht per litre to a pump price of 41.70 baht, benzine falling 0.60 baht, and gasohol also reduced by 0.60 baht, reported KhaoSod.
In related news, What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war? Drivers are paying more at the pump due to the Iran war. Thailand’s refining margin surged from two baht per litre to 17 baht in April, driven by quintupled freight costs and insurance premiums 100 times above normal. Energy minister Akanat Promphan held urgent talks with refineries on April 7 to examine actual costs. The government is weighing profit caps and fund clawbacks to lower pump prices before Songkran.
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