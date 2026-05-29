Betagro THAIFEX 2026 spotlights ‘Serving Better Food to the World’ and global growth plans

Betagro Public Company Limited (BTG) showcased its food portfolio and supply chain capabilities at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 under the theme Serving Better Food to the World, positioning the business as a Food Solutions Provider with end-to-end Whole Supply Chain Management covering product development, manufacturing, quality assurance, distribution, and market expansion.

At the show, Betagro highlighted new products aimed at modern consumers looking for convenience, quality and taste, across more than five categories. Specialised health food included INSPIRED care, developed with doctors and nutritionists from Siriraj Vittayavijai (SIVITT) and positioned for health-conscious consumers and people managing non-communicable diseases.

The showcase also included protein supplement beverages, including a clear high-protein drink, and dietary supplements, including blüüm, a vitamin supplement brand from Betagro Ventures developed by food scientists and nutritionists.

In Asian-style frozen food, Betagro featured Soul Spice with Chicken Made Noodle, described as delivering nutritional value and high-quality protein from chicken meat and recognised as a Top Innovative Product at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026. The frozen line also included Soul Sweets, which reworks Thai street food desserts, including a fried banana product made with bananas, dried coconut and white sesame seeds.

Main ingredient products included three-flavour German sausages made with premium cuts and imported spices, with the Cheese Truffle flavour recognised at the IFFA-DFV Global Meat Product Awards 2025. This section also includes products from Eggriculture (N&N), following Betagro’s acquisition earlier this year of Eggriculture Foods Limited, described as Singapore’s largest fully integrated pasteurised egg producer. Betagro also featured Betagro Professional, a brand positioned for food entrepreneurs.

Somsak Boonlarp, president, Thailand food business at Betagro, said Betagro supports partners and food entrepreneurs through OEM services and Betagro Food Solution offerings covering menu development, cost management and back-end system management, with a focus this year on specialised health food, protein drinks and dietary supplements.

On international growth, Betagro projected 22% to 26% revenue growth from international business in 2026, driven by investment in facility expansion locally and globally. Key focus markets were listed as the United Kingdom and the European Union, alongside growth markets in Southeast Asia, with Japan described as critical for long-term growth.

Betagro also highlighted aviation and food service ambitions, including partnerships with premium airlines to supply food to the international food service market, and continued focus on the HoReCa strategy.

Dr Oliver Gottschall, chief commercial officer, international business at Betagro, said international performance was strengthening in the UK and Europe, alongside growth in key Asian markets including Hong Kong and Singapore, supported by capacity expansion and strategic partnerships, and driven by increased international exposure of Betagro and S-Pure brands.

Gottschall also referenced global economic challenges, including currency volatility, logistics costs and geopolitical developments, while maintaining confidence in long-term growth and plans to continue product development, expand the customer base and build strategic partnerships.

Press release