CAAT issues rules for tighter Ebola airport screening

Thailand is directing arrivals from DR Congo and Uganda through Suvarnabhumi Airport only under stricter Ebola surveillance measures, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced today, May 28.

CAAT said that the Ministry of Public Health raised surveillance and disease prevention measures after Ebola outbreaks were reported in some areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Passengers and crew travelling from the affected countries must enter Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport only. They must also undergo disease surveillance or quarantine under public health measures.

CAAT has coordinated with airlines, airport operators, and public health agencies to prepare procedures in line with Thailand’s health measures and international standards.

The measures were published through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to inform airlines and aviation service providers. CAAT also held a briefing and rehearsal meeting with airlines and relevant agencies yesterday, May 27.

The meeting was held to explain procedures and prepare agencies before the measures took effect at 6pm on the same day.

International disease control checkpoints have also asked airlines to prepare passenger and flight information in advance to support faster airport checks and reduce disruption to passengers.

CAAT asked the public to closely follow Ebola outbreak updates and avoid unnecessary travel to countries or areas with outbreaks. The agency said the advice was intended to reduce infection risks and limit possible effects on Thailand’s public health system.

People who need to travel to affected areas are advised to strictly follow public health measures. CAAT also urged travellers to check the latest information and requirements with airlines before departure, as measures may change depending on the situation.