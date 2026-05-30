May 30 weather forecast warns of heavy rain across 51 provinces

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 30, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 3 minutes read
May 30 weather forecast warns of heavy rain across 51 provinces | Thaiger
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The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for continuous rainfall across 51 provinces today, with heavy rain expected in 60% of Bangkok and surrounding areas. Residents are urged to watch out for flash floods and forest runoffs.

The pattern is driven by a strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, alongside a trough passing through northern, upper central, and lower northeastern Thailand into a low-pressure area along Vietnam’s central coast. Residents are urged to be vigilant of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, particularly near watercourses and lowlands.

The upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket upwards, is experiencing strong winds with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi downwards, has waves of about 2 metres, while the upper Gulf of Thailand sees waves between 1 to 2 metres, with thunderstorms pushing them above 2 metres.

Sailors are advised to proceed with caution and avoid navigating in stormy areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore during this period. The forecast covers 6am today until 6am tomorrow.

May 30 weather forecast warns of heavy rain across 51 provinces | News by Thaiger

North Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C, peaking at 34 to 36°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 25 km/h.

Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are expected between 23 to 25°C, peaking at 34 to 36°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

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Central Thailand

Thunderstorms will hit 60% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 35 to 37°C, and southwesterly winds at 10 to 25 km/h.

East Thailand

Thunderstorms will affect 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will vary between 25 to 28°C, peaking at 33 to 37°C, with southwest winds at 15 to 35 km/h. Sea waves will reach 1 to 2 metres, rising higher in stormy areas.

South Thailand (east coast)

Thunderstorms are forecast for 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will be 24 to 26°C, with highs of 33 to 36°C, and southwest winds at 15 to 35 km/h. Coastal waves will be around 1 metre, rising to 1 to 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thunderstorm zones.

South Thailand (west coast)

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C, with highs of 31 to 34°C. From Phuket upwards, southwest winds will hit 20 to 40 km/h, with waves between 2 to 3 metres and above 3 metres in stormy areas. From Krabi downwards, winds will be at 20 to 35 km/h, with waves around 2 metres.

Bangkok and vicinity

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C, peaking at 34 to 37°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 25 km/h.

The Meteorological Department urges residents in affected provinces to prepare for continued heavy rainfall and watch out for potential flash floods and forest runoffs.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 30, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 3 minutes read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.