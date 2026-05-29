Chinese man says Pattaya transwoman stages assault to extort money

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 11:48 AM
275 2 minutes read
Chinese man says Pattaya transwoman stages assault to extort money | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook of Thanawat

A Chinese man, who was accused of assaulting a Thai transwoman in Pattaya, denied the allegations, claiming the incident was part of an attempt to extort money from him.

The transwoman, identified as 24 year old Thanawat Thongduang, previously shared video footage of herself being injured and covered in blood on social media. She claimed a Chinese man assaulted her and had already filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

Police launched an investigation and later confirmed that the accused, 22 year old Chinese national Chen Wentao, had already left Thailand via Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Officers said they planned to seek an Interpol red notice as part of efforts to pursue the case.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Chen provided his account of the incident to local media.

Chinese man denies assaulting Pattaya transwoman
Photo via Facebook of Thanawat

According to Chen, he met Thanawat at an entertainment venue in Pattaya and later exchanged contact details. He claimed Thanawat subsequently offered sexual services for 3,000 baht and identified herself as a woman during their conversations.

Chen said he initially declined the offer but later agreed to meet after the price was reduced to 1,000 baht. He then shared the location of his hotel. Upon meeting Thanawat, Chen claimed he realised she was not who he expected and asked her to leave.

According to Chen, Thanawat instead contacted several friends who arrived at the hotel. He alleged that the group recorded videos of him and demanded money, threatening to damage property if he refused.

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Chen claimed he rejected the demand, which reportedly led to Thanawat damaging items inside the room, including a mirror and several glasses. He further alleged that Thanawat attempted to assault him and later sustained injuries during the disturbance.

Chinese man claims Pattaya transwoman attempted to extort him
Photo via Facebook of Thanawat

Chen said he contacted the Tourist Police hotline 1155 but did not receive a response. He claimed he then left the hotel through a fire exit and returned to China.

Separately, the Facebook page Jmoi V+ reported claims from another transwoman in Pattaya alleging that Thanawat had previously extorted money from foreign tourists with a similar trick.

The page also reported that an unidentified man claimed to have overheard Thanawat and her friends discussing how much money they wanted from Chen before going to his hotel room.

According to the page, video footage allegedly showing the full incident has already been submitted to police. As of now, police have not released further details regarding the evidence or any potential legal action.

Chinese man shares his side of alleged assault on Pattaya transwoman
Photo via Facebook of Thanawat

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 11:48 AM
275 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.