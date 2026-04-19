Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 11:43 AM
50 1 minute read
Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: Atikun Limsukon

A doctor at Chiang Mai University said on April 17 that PM2.5 and toxic smoke in northern Thailand were linked to two serious lung cases, including a 19 year old foreign tourist who required high-flow oxygen.

PM2.5 levels in Chiang Mai remained at concerning levels yesterday with many areas covered by thick haze and reduced visibility. Officials have continued efforts to reduce pollution sources, while residents were advised to avoid outdoor activities and wear masks.

Associate Professor Dr Atikun Limsukon, a lecturer in respiratory disease, critical care and allergy medicine at Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Medicine, shared the cases on social media.

One case involved a 19 year old foreign tourist with no underlying disease and no smoking history who travelled to Pai and Chiang Mai.

A Chiang Mai doctor said PM2.5 and toxic smoke were linked to serious lung cases, including a young tourist who required oxygen treatment.
Photo via Facebook: Atikun Limsukon

The patient developed severe lung inflammation and needed high-flow oxygen, along with antibiotics and steroids. The doctor said the tourist later recovered, and follow-up tests showed a normal chest X-ray.

However, further tests found elevated eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. The doctor said this indicated acute eosinophilic pneumonia, which was almost certainly caused by inhaling a large amount of toxic smoke over a short period, particularly in people who do not smoke regularly.

The doctor also described another patient affected by PM2.5 and air pollution who had an abnormal protein condition in the lungs.

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The patient had previously required lung washing once or twice a year for the past five to six years, but had not progressed to respiratory failure requiring intubation.

A Chiang Mai doctor said PM2.5 and toxic smoke were linked to serious lung cases, including a young tourist who required oxygen treatment.
Photo via Facebook: Atikun Limsukon

However, less than two months after a previous lung wash, the patient returned with respiratory failure and needed a breathing tube. The doctor said the fluid collected during treatment was blood-stained, indicating much more severe inflammation than in earlier episodes.

He added that outside the haze season, the patient could usually wait several months between treatments without developing respiratory failure.

In this latest case, although protein sediment was lower than usual, widespread bleeding and increased bronchial mucus pointed to more severe lung injury and inflammation.

In similar news, Thailand’s air quality has worsened significantly, with PM2.5 levels breaching safety thresholds in 42 provinces spanning the north, northeast, and central regions, as forecasters warn of worsening pollution.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 11:43 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.